Did NC State Recruiting Land Their Guy at QB?
It's not every day that a team can go around saying they got their guy at the QB position, but for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, that is exactly what happened with their QB commit in the 2026 recruiting class. They landed arguably their top target in the 2026 recruiting class overall with their QB position.
The player that they landed being Jacob Smith who is a huge name for the Wolfpack in the 2026 class, not just for football, but for baseball. He is a projected star for both sports, and plans to stick with both sports no matter the success he has.
Big Get
He was their top target at QB, and landing his commitment is huge. He has plenty of upside and unsurprisingly locked in with the Wolfpack. This is something he has detailed in the past with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
“It’s special (to be committed). Honestly, it’s a dream come true. If I were looking back when I was 8 years old, I would be shocked at myself. Being a kid, you always dream of playing sports your whole life. I fell in love with both baseball and football from an early age, so to work hard enough to be given the opportunity to play both at the highest level you can do it is pretty special. I’m grateful to be able to do it and thankful that God gave me the ability to do it. It isn’t easy, so I put a ton of work in. I’m grateful for the NC State coaches for allowing me to do it and give me the opportunity to do it.”
He also left off with a message that shows his love and dedication tio this football program, even after being committed to the baseball program first.
“I would just say my message to NC State is that you’re getting a kid who is going to put his life on the line to win ball games. I feel like that’s not the only reason to play this game, but the main reason to play this game is because you want to win. You’re getting tough, kid, who is going to work his tail off and is going to do what he can to win, but at the same time in the next couple of years, it’s going to be crazy because we've got some guys that’s going to make some noise.”