Johnson’s Approach Shift Fuels Two Homers in NC State Win

RALEIGH — Sherman Johnson arrived at NC State and earned the starting job at third base with his in-game success, performing well in scrimmages during the fall and winter. He hasn't slowed down much since the start of the year, although his power numbers weren't where he wanted them to be. That all changed Tuesday night against UNC-Wilmington.

The third baseman mashed two solo home runs for the Wolfpack in a 7-4 victory over the Seahawks, marking his first-ever multi-home run game. His efforts helped the Pack extend its win streak to four games, continuing the positive momentum after a series sweep of Notre Dame over the weekend. A small tweak for Johnson helped spark the newfound power, which could be a big break for NC State.

Get the ball in the air

Sherman sends it out!



B4 | Wolfpack 1, UNCW 1 pic.twitter.com/s7UIVYTbt2 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 7, 2026

Entering Tuesday's game, Johnson had just one home run on the year. In his entire 2025 season at McLennan Community College, the infielder mashed just four home runs, but he always believed he had enough power to hit the ball out of the park more. That belief came to fruition against the Seahawks, which Johnson credited to a small adjustment he made with the coaching staff over the last week.

"I've been putting the work in... We've been trying to get the ball in the air for me," Johnson said. "It happened today and I wasn't even trying to do it. That's the biggest thing... When I was doing it, I was trying to hit homers and it wasn't happening for me. Today, I just let it come to me and it happened."

Sherman Johnson (far left) celebrates with his team after hitting a home run in NC State's 7-4 win over UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Associate head coach Chris Hart and assistant coach Bo Robinson were the two helping hands that Johnson was most appreciative of. The staff as a whole placed a belief in Johnson when he arrived after a season at a JUCO, where he proved himself as one of the best players in the country at that level. He's repaid that trust with hard work. It's all coming together now with nights like Tuesday.

"It's awesome. I've been working my butt off for it," Johnson said. "To see it finally happen in a game in a real situation, it was awesome."

SHERMAN JUST DID IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/cH1FcrCXJW — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 8, 2026

Before the UNCW win, Johnson's damage was mostly singles and finding ways to get on base. Still, his bat was too valuable to put on the bench for head coach Elliott Avent and the rest of the staff. The third baseman himself always trusted that the power would come over time, as long as he continued to trust the process.

"It's always been in there. I hit the ball hard," Johnson said. "... It's just about getting the ball in the air. I hit a lot of balls in the six hole and a lot of people try to shift me over there. If they're going to shift me, just hit it over them. That's what I try to do and it worked for me."

Jun 18, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent (9) against the UCLA Bruins during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

For Avent, watching Johnson continues to be an enjoyable experience because he plays the game the way the veteran coach believes it deserves to be played. Johnson's work ethic and athleticism offer the Wolfpack a unique combo in the lineup. Just as it did with Hart and Robinson, it earned Avent's continued trust as well.

"He's just getting started, I'm telling you," Avent said. "That guy is a great athlete. Works his absolute tail off... It's good to see anybody have success when they're playing with you, but to see him have it with as hard as he works and listens, so coachable... I'm just really happy for Sherman."

So nice, he did it twice.



B7 | Wolfpack 7, UNCW 4 pic.twitter.com/pSDNRYQpR2 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 8, 2026

The second home run meant a lot for Johnson, not just from a statistical standpoint, but as validation for his process. It also marked a new first for him, not just at the collegiate level, but throughout his entire baseball career.

"First one ever. Maybe in Tee-Ball, when I was five, but first two-homer game," Johnson said. "It's pretty cool to see on the big stage for sure."