Report: Seahawks, Rashid Shaheed ‘Not Close’ on Extension Ahead of Free Agency

The Seahawks appear ready to let wide receiver Rashid Shaheed test the market in free agency.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks and Shaheed are “not close” on an extension, meaning Shaheed is expected to enter free agency and have the opportunity to sign with other teams. Free agency officially begins in one week, and the legal tampering period opens on Monday.

Seattle acquired Shaheed from the Saints ahead of the trade deadline this season, and he helped the franchise win its second Super Bowl title. Over nine games with the Seahawks, Shaheed caught 15 passes for 188 yards and added three catches for 78 yards during the postseason. He finished the 2025 season as a whole with 59 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns. Shaheed’s biggest impact arguably came in the return game, where he scored three touchdowns for the Seahawks including in crucial wins over the 49ers and Rams.

Shaheed has expressed that he’s open to a return to Seattle, but with the two sides far apart on a potential extension, it seems he is also willing to leave for another team this offseason.

As the Seahawks prepare to defend their Super Bowl title, they might be doing so without two of their top weapons. Along with Shaheed, Seattle opted against placing the franchise tag on running back Kenneth Walker III, who won Super Bowl MVP honors and is set to hit free agency as well next week. Though the Seahawks do have plenty of cap space, they will be extending Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the near future, which could limit how much money they’re willing to spend on Shaheed.

Several squads in need of a receiver will likely pursue Shaheed. Despite Shaheed’s lack of production with the Seahawks, his speed and abilities in the return game make him a tremendous asset and talent that could certainly improve a number of offenses. Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano called the Bills and Chargers two potential landing spots for Shaheed, and both teams are definitely in need of more speed at the receiver position. Another potential option for Shaheed could be the Raiders if he wants to reunite with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whose Las Vegas squad is in desperate need of pass-catchers outside of Brock Bowers.

