Sherman Johnson Continues Early Season Charge for Wolfpack

RALEIGH — Sherman Johnson's collegiate journey hasn't been linear. The talented infielder began his career at Dallas Baptist University, appearing in just two games, before landing at McLennan Community College as he tried to find his game once again. It clicked at the JUCO level, earning him an opportunity with Elliott Avent at NC State. So far, it's been a perfect marriage.

"I just like the way he's playing the game, playing it with enthusiasm, a will to get better, a will to play the game the right way," Avent said of his new player. "His effort is what I'm most pleased with."

Johnson tallied another two hits and brought home three runs during the Wolfpack's 13-0 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday, finishing off a week in which he went 11-for-17 at the plate with one home run, 12 RBIs and 3 walks.

Keeping things simple

While Johnson's eruption at the plate might be surprising to some, he's keeping a level head and just doing his job. It all stems back to preparation for the infielder, as he credited his mindset as a major reason for the early-season success.

"I'm just trusting myself, trusting what I need to do," Johnson said. "... I'm just out there competing for them really. I'm just out there swinging at good pitches and putting myself in good counts, so that's really it. ... I'm telling myself, 'I can do it.' I'm allowing myself to be out there. ... I just want to be up there and if somebody's on base, I want to drive them in."

When he arrived in Raleigh, Johnson brought a can-do attitude to the Wolfpack, something Avent loves about the player. That showed up Sunday when Johnson found out he was starting in right field, before ultimately finishing the game in center field. Primarily a third baseman, Johnson showed he was willing to do whatever it took to get on the field for the Wolfpack.

"On Friday, Avent called me over and he was like, 'You ever played outfield before?'" Johnson recalled. "I was like, 'I can do it if you need me to do it.' ... I just went out there and took some good BP rounds out there ... (Avent) just gave me confidence."

Johnson and James Madison transfer Wyatt Peifer appeared to be competing for a spot in the starting lineup at third base during the offseason. Both performed so well over the first two weeks that Avent had no choice but to find ways to get both players in the starting group, another example of the depth NC State has shown during the 2026 season.

"Those guys are playing at such a high level, they both have an argument to be in the lineup," Avent said. "There's only nine positions and it's hard to get everybody in the lineup. We're just trying to find what everybody can do and play them in different spots and Sherman is such a good athlete. ... I've watched Sherman and he just loves being on the field. He loves playing baseball."

The healthy competition between Peifer and Johnson is aided by the fact that the two are close to one another. Both joined the program over the summer, quickly entering the fold in Raleigh, learning the area at the same time. The familial culture Avent built over 30 years at NC State seemed to resonate with both and is paying dividends on the field.

"We're next-door neighbors, so watching (Johnson) do his thing is pretty incredible to see," Peifer said. "I'm so happy for him. I have full confidence he's just going to keep going every day and keep doing his job."

The competition doesn't stop with Johnson and Peifer, as there are players on the bench capable of being a part of the Wolfpack lineup each and every game. While some starting spots are fairly solidified, Johnson figures to be a key cog in the everyday lineup, even if it's not at third base or in the infield.

"It pushes us to a certain extent," Johnson said. "We've got to go out there every day in practice and show why we need to be in the starting lineup. ... If you keep doing that, it's just going to allow us to be better."

