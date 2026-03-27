NC State Honors Elliott Avent With New Baseball Clubhouse

RALEIGH — The lengthy construction process on the new facility at Doak Field for NC State baseball finally started to wrap up over the last week, with finishing touches being placed on the practice facility, clubhouse and more. To honor long-time head coach Elliott Avent, now in his 30th season leading the program, NC State announced the naming of the Elliott Avent Clubhouse

"We are deeply appreciative of the donors who gave generously to make this possible," Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "It is only fitting that such an integral part of our baseball facility be named in honor of the man who has led the program for the last three decades. Elliott has meant so much to Wolfpack baseball and to NC State University, and we are proud to recognize him in this way."

Avent's Wolfpack legacy

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Avent is one of the most well-recognized coaches on the NC State campus, partly because of his longevity, but primarily because of his success throughout his three decades leading the program. Having already etched his name in the history books for the program, there was no reason to wait to name the new clubhouse for the face of the Wolfpack baseball program.

Throughout his tenure, Avent amassed over 1,000 wins and took NC State to Omaha for the College World Series on three different occasions. He's still chasing that elusive national championship victory, the one jewel needed in his crown to go down as one of the faces of college baseball throughout multiple eras. Even without it, Avent would still end up being recognized as one of the most successful collegiate managers ever.

The naming of the clubhouse helped bookend a lengthy process that saw Doak Park at Dail Field undergo a massive transformation, which began in 2022. The latest phase of the project included a complete overhaul of the right-field section of the ballpark, adding a state-of-the-art batting facility, team lounge, performance center, and new clubhouse.

The project was near and dear to Avent's heart, as it helped usher NC State into a more modern era that will appeal to players long after the coach's tenure with the Wolfpack is over. Now, his legacy will be felt by those players and the future staff members every time they walk into the facility, with his name hung above the clubhouse door. For now, the goal remains simple for Avent: take NC State all the way.