Kevin Caldwell Jr. Opens Up About NC State Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to recruit heavily out of the state of Georgia, which is a state that they seen a lot of success in when it comes to the 2026 recruiting classes they have landed multiple different prospects that makes up for a good bit of their 18 total commits, which is also very intriguing because the state of Georgia is one of the better high school football states in the country.
Kevin Caldwell Jr. is one of the better players for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they are currently recruiting him heavily in the 2027 recruiting class and he has one of the better players inside the state of Georgia as he currently attends Parkview High School.
He is a safety with a lot of great traits that have landed him inside the top 100 when it comes to the recruiting class in total, as the ranking has been provided by 247Sports. He recently caught up with NC State Wolfpack On SI to detail his current recruiting standpoint with the Wolfpack.
What He Said
- "I would say they’re doing very well because I talk to them mostly every day," the talented North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when talking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his current standpoint in his recruitment with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The talented prospect and went into detail about who he speaks to the most on the staff, as there are multiple different coaches on the staff that he consistently speaks with, but one coach in specific has been the one coach speaking with him the most.
- "I talk to Coach Warren the most, me and him have a great relationship and he calls me probably 1-2 times a week."
Will the talented prospect be taking a visit to the North Carolina State Wolfpack? He provided more insight on this when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
- "I'm most definitely going to visit this season but its probably going to be later in the season."
- "There's a couple of schools that are standing out to me with NC State being a top contender," said the talented prospect.
Finally, he would leave off with what the program has done to make him feel valued.
- "Nothing much, they’ve already been treating me like "I'm part of the family and I haven’t even visited so that speaks volumes of the program."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click here!