Key Individual Matchups Between NC State and Duke
NC State continues its journey around North Carolina with a matchup against Big Four rival Duke on Saturday in Durham. The Wolfpack enters the game undefeated, while Duke has struggled to a 1-2 record in the first three weeks.
Both teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Because of the depth of talent for both squads, there will be several critical player-on-player matchups that might decide the game for either the Blue Devils or the Pack.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks down the individual matchups within the game and what each player brings to the table for both sides of the rivalry.
Now back in preparation mode, NC State head coach Dave Doeren hosted his weekly press conference Monday evening. He discussed the Duke matchup, as well as things the team needs to fix from the Wake Forest performance.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
On his early takeaways watching Duke's offense
- Doeren: "We played against some of these guys. The receivers (Que'Sean) Brown and (Sahmir) Hagans, are good football players who can run and make plays, get behind you. (Cooper Barkate) from Harvard, 18 yards plus per catch. (Quarterback Darian Mensah) is a really good passer. He sees the field. He's got a strong arm. Throws catchable balls. He's very accurate when he's running."
On what went wrong early and the team's inability to play a complete game so far
- Doeren: "It was bad football. That was the trend. We weren't playing aggressive. It's not about blitzing. It's about getting your feet in the ground, getting off, playing with technique, trusting what you see. You see a lot ... With the portal, new coaches, new coordinators, there's a lot of adjusting going. There are a lot of plays that are being run in the first half that are not on the film necessarily, so you're relying on the rules to take over.
- "I think as the season goes, that gets less and less with teams. They are who you see on film. Not that you can't get a new play every week. You can, but when you're playing against a staff you've never coached against, like in the Wake Forest game, there were a lot of things in there that they didn't show on film, to their credit. We just didn't do a great job reacting to those things."
