Key Stats and Takeaways From NC State's First Conference Win in 2026

RALEIGH — Finding a way to respond after disappointing losses continued to be a trending characteristic for NC State baseball in the 2026 season, as the Wolfpack opened up conference play with a 4-2 victory over Boston College at Doak Field on Friday.

After seven strong innings from left-handed ace Ryan Marohn, who returned after missing one start, the Wolfpack slammed the door and escaped a late Boston College rally with quality defense.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

What a way to end it!



9-3-5 double play to secure the victory. pic.twitter.com/xZFngipacn — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

What a way to end it!



9-3-5 double play to secure the victory. pic.twitter.com/xZFngipacn — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

CF Ty Head: 0-3, K 1B Chris McHugh: 0-4, K DH Dalton Bargo: 1-3, RBI, 2 K SS Mikey Ryan: 0-3, R, BB 2B Luke Nixon: 1-3, R, RBI, HR (2) 3B Sherman Johnson: 2-4 RF Brayden Fraasman: 2-3, R, RBI C Preston Bonn: 0-2 -- PH Wyatt Peifer: 0-1 -- C Drew Lanphere: 0-1 LF Rett Johnson: 2-3, R, RBI

LHP Ryan Marohn: 7 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K, W (3-0)

RHP Anderson Nance: 1.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, K

RHP Collins Black: 0.2 IP, BB, S (2)

Major takeaways

Mikey Ryan uses his speed to score from a Brayden Fraasman sac fly!



B4 | Wolfpack 1, BC 0 pic.twitter.com/Y3bGtGBzVd — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

After some major issues putting runs on the board in two recent losses to Lafayette and Elon, Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent shared his concerns about his team's inability to adjust at the plate. The loss to the Phoenix bothered the coach more than the rest, as his team failed to score a run for the second time in the 2026 season against a mid-major opponent.

NC State loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, searching for a way to break a scoreless tie on Friday against the Eagles. It wasn't pretty, but Fraasman put the ball in play, skying a foul ball to right field, which was caught by BC first baseman Nick Wang. It pulled Wang deep enough into the outfield that Ryan was able to tag from third and score.

Bargo brings one in and doubles the lead!



B5 | Wolfpack 2, BC 0 pic.twitter.com/S324eZviFf — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

The Wolfpack added to its lead in the fifth and sixth innings, with Bargo getting an RBI single down to bring home Rett Johnson, before Nixon blasted his second home run of the season in the next inning. There were signs of improvement for an offense that played to its competition in midweek games, but proved itself to be clutch in the lone big matchup against Coastal Carolina.

Marohn returned from his bicep issue and looked like his old self. The junior ace worked his way out of a few jams throughout his outing, but looked comfortable doing so. The run support in the middle innings only helped him in settle in even more. The Wolfpack seems to feed off its starting pitching when it comes to the plate, playing with more urgency when the pitching is on point.

Luke goes oppo!



B6| Wolfpack 3, BC 0 pic.twitter.com/fzhpg7SDDa — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

While Boston College got on the board eventually, it felt as though the Wolfpack had things under control because of the improved effort and focus on Friday. With conference season now fully in swing, lapses in focus could define the remainder of the 2026 season for NC State.