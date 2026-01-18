Lack of Consistency Reaches New Low For NC State

RALEIGH — Consistency and momentum are the words becoming commonplace in the various buildings where NC State men's basketball goes to work every week. These are important values and tendencies for any successful team. The Wolfpack has yet to find either one, as evidenced by Saturday's 78-74 loss to Georgia Tech.

Now, the Pack, and by extension, head coach Will Wade, find themselves at something of a crossroads. The opportunities still exist for the program to make a run and avoid a failure of a first season for Wade, but they are running out. The lack of consistency and momentum reached a point where the coach found himself with more questions than answers.

The disconnect

After the Wolfpack went on the road and showed improvement on both sides of the court, things looked to be improving. NC State throttled Florida State on its home court a week before the disappointing loss to Georgia Tech. While the team enjoyed the time away, as a scheduling quirk gave the Pack an early bye week, Wade stirred over a Yellow Jacket team he knew was better than its record.

"I was worried all week. I was about the only one on the team that was worried," Wade said. "...It was the same spot Florida State was in last week and we didn't handle it well. We did our (scrimmage) on Tuesday and we did the start of the game and I had to restart the game on Tuesday because we couldn't start well against our scout team, so that's problematic and that carries over."

Against Florida State, the Wolfpack jumped out to a 33-9 lead in the first 13 minutes of the game. It missed 12 of its first 17 shots against the Yellow Jackets a week later. Total and complete inconsistency can't be avoided. While he thought he found some solutions to the numerous issues for the Wolfpack, Wade seemed to be at a loss after Saturday's tilt.

"If I knew, we would be a little bit more consistent," Wade said. "But with this team, it's been two steps forward, one step back and maybe three steps forward, one step back. I'm not necessarily talking about losses, but also just in terms of... How we play, how we prepare. We just haven't been able to hit a stride and have any consistency."

Outside of the opening four-game win streak, NC State hasn't shown much consistency from week to week. The team only lost two games in a row once, falling to Texas and Auburn, but it hasn't won more than three in a row. Wade's teams of the past have ripped off multiple lengthy winning streaks every season. It doesn't appear as though that sort of stretch is coming for his first Wolfpack team.

"We're going to have to grit it out as best we can," he said. "This is not a team that's like a rocket ship that's just going to shoot up. We're going to kind of level off and go by. That's just kind of how it's been and I didn't anticipate that and I haven't done a good enough job of getting us to be able to take off."

With the ACC schedule in full swing, adjustments become more difficult. Players jumped in and out of the rotation because of coaching throughout the non-conference schedule. Now, some members of the team are being forced to step up because of injuries. That has contributed to the inconsistency.

"You've got to look at everything... I need to do a better job of putting our guys in better positions," Wade said. "We'll look at the film and look at where we are and see what we can do to put ourselves in a better position to play on Tuesday."

Based on his reaction to the Georgia Tech loss, it's unlikely NC State is going to undergo any more wholesale changes to the rotation or play style. The Wolfpack has reached a point where it is what it is. Wade won't quit on this group, but it seems as though the frustration of the non-conference slate has trickled into more of a general disappointment for the coach.

There is still time for the Wolfpack to clean things up, but that crucial momentum Wade's been looking for is going to be harder to come by with the competition ramping up the rest of the season.

