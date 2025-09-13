Late Call Makes Major Impact on NC State Defense
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The most important part of Thursday night for the North Carolina State Wolfpack was escaping Winston-Salem with a 34-24 win over Wake Forest. The NC State rollercoaster experience continued, as the Wolfpack trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before coming all the way back.
The defense under first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot carried on its trend of improving in second halves of games. The Wolfpack forced five straight three-and-outs from the second quarter to the fourth quarter and completely shut out the Demon Deacons in the second half.
However, officiating soured the tremendous performance of the defense with an unfortunate call. Late in the fourth quarter, defensive end Sabastian Harsh combined with linebacker Cian Slone on a sack of Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford. The officials ended up reviewing the play and ejecting Harsh for targeting, a decision with major ramifications for the Wolfpack defense.
Breaking Down the Play
Wake Forest's offense completely collapsed from late in the second quarter on. The Demon Deacons were desperate with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter and sent the offense back on the field for a critical conversion.
The Wolfpack sent five and overpowered the left side of the Wake Forest offensive line with a stunt by Slone. The pressure forced Ashford up in the pocket and Slone eventually made contact with the quarterback from behind. Harsh busted through the middle and cleaned things up with a hard, seemingly clean hit. The hit clearly shook Ashford, who was slow to get up after.
The officials decided to review the play and ultimately came to the conclusion that Harsh led with the crown of his helmet on the play. Under the current, often controversial targeting rules, launching into an offensive player or leading with the crown of the helmet meets the criteria for the penalty and ejection.
Doeren's Reaction
For NC State head coach Dave Doeren, the targeting call brought up memories of a devastating play a season ago. In the 2024 matchup, Wolfpack quarterback Grayson McCall took off for a big run before he took a massive hit that launched his helmet off and ultimately ended his football career.
- "Last year, we lost Grayson McCall to a play that wasn't targeting, but that was today. I'd love an explanation on that," Doeren said.
Thursday's targeting decision created an incensed Doeren. After the game, the coach took it upon himself to express his feelings about the decision openly with the media.
- "I was really disappointed in the targeting call. I'm going to tell you, I thought that that was not a good call," Doeren said. "... I thought that was about as clean as you could do, what he did, when the guy was running the football. Now, we lose Sabastian (Harsh) for the first half the next game. I’ve got to stick up for my guys; that doesn't make sense to me."
Ramifications of the Call
The targeting rules, as currently constructed, will prevent Harsh from playing in the first half of the Week Four matchup against Duke. Harsh was a key contributor defensively through the first three weeks of the season. He became a critical member of the team's pass rush alongside Slone and worked his way up to being one of the leaders of the defense, despite being a transfer newcomer.
While it's unlikely the process will help, there is an opportunity for Doeren and the program to appeal the call before next week's game because the infraction took place in the second half of the Wake Forest game. The rulebook states:
Based on the review, if and only if the national coordinator concludes that it is clearly obvious the player should not have been disqualified, the suspension will be vacated. If the national coordinator supports the disqualification, the suspension for the next game will remain.- NCAA Football Rules
There's been no indication that NC State will appeal the decision against Harsh, but it's not out of the question. The Blue Devils will be the stiffest challenge yet for the Wolfpack defense. Without Harsh for a half, NC State will be tasked with slowing down the nation's highest-paid quarterback, Darian Mensah, who has thrown for 725 yards and five touchdowns in two games in 2025 so far.
