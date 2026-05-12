Latest NC State Football Commit Represents Unified Front Across Athletics Program

RALEIGH — To have a successful collegiate athletic program, there's an element far beyond the playing surface that is not a need, but a requirement: alignment. That concept exists in many different ways, between coaches and administration, one sport and another, and between coaches themselves. At NC State, there seems to be a growing sense of alignment in the last few months.

The latest addition to the football program in the 2027 recruiting class is an example of that alignment forming at an even higher level. Three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa III moves the needle slightly as a player, but it's the circumstances in which the Wolfpack added him that mean more. His addition is just more proof that the family atmosphere NC State strives for is working.

A unified front

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

LaRosa didn't have NC State on his radar until less than a month ago, receiving his offer from the program in April. Funnily enough, that offer coincided with a move by first-year men's basketball coach Justin Gainey. The new leader of the hoops program earned a commitment and signed three-star guard Kingston Whitty during his complete rebuild of the roster .

Whitty and LaRosa are cousins, according to On3, offering the Wolfpack football program a valuable connection to the defensive lineman that it might not have had without Gainey and his staff's commitment to identifying talent within the state of North Carolina. On top of Doeren's emphasis on building a family-based program that stresses the development of high school recruits, LaRosa couldn't pass up being with his cousin either.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Now entering his 14th season at NC State, Doeren has become one of the embodiments of everything Boo Corrigan wants from his coaches across the program. He's shown an ability, not always perfect, to adapt to the changing landscape within the parameters that the school can provide. There's also a fierce loyalty to the school within the football coach, something Corrigan sought in his next basketball coach, ultimately landing on Gainey.

"To quote coach Doeren, (Gainey's) blood is in the bricks," Corrigan said at the basketball coach's introductory press conference.

That sentiment is something NC State must capitalize on in a rare moment when its coaches might be more aligned than ever. It simply doesn't happen very often in the world of collegiate athletics these days.

NC State AD Boo Corrigan hugs new men's basketball coach Justin Gainey after the announcement of Gainey becoming the new leader of the program on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

One recruit isn't going to change the way the entire athletic department operates and might not be as sweeping an incident as suggested above, but it signals that the program as a whole is healthier than some might have thought. NC State was rocked by the departure of its former men's basketball coach, Will Wade, who bolted after just one season. Instead of dwelling on that loss, Corrigan and his administration chose to push forward quickly with Gainey, an alumnus of the Wolfpack.

Now, Doeren is among those reaping the rewards of that decision on the recruiting trail, at least to some extent.