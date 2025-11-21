Live Thread: NC State, Florida State Clash Under the Lights
RALEIGH — NC State is ready to welcome the Florida State Seminoles to Carter-Finley Stadium for a Friday night showdown under the brightest of lights. While both teams struggled through the first 10 games of their seasons, the pair still has a lot to play for with 5-5 records and bowl eligibility still on the line.
The Wolfpack has been a different team at home, winning four of five games in the City of Oaks and two of three night kickoffs at the Carter. The game has particular meaning for Dave Doeren, as the program is celebrating Military Appreciation Night at the stadium. Doeren, who grew up in a military family, would love nothing more than to get a win for the armed service members in attendance.
Florida State failed to beat NC State in its last three matchups against the Wolfpack. With Mike Norvell's seat still sizzling, the Seminoles need a strong finish to save what otherwise could be another lost season with an expensive roster.
Will the Wolfpack bounce back from last week's debacle in South Florida, or will Florida State rise to the occasion on the road and hand NC State its sixth loss of the 2025 season? Follow our Live Game Thread to find out. Also, feel free to check out our predictions and full preview podcast before the game gets going.
Live Game Thread
