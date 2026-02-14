Wolfpack Looks to Strengthen ACC Position Against Miami

RALEIGH — While it might not be March yet, it's starting to feel like around college basketball season. The ACC is loaded with competitive teams, including the NC State Wolfpack under coach Will Wade, all trying to jockey for conference tournament positions as they build resumés for the NCAA Tournament just around a month away.

The Wolfpack (18-7, 9-3 ACC) faces a major conference test on Saturday, as Miami (19-5, 8-3 ACC) arrives in Raleigh in what is essentially a battle for fourth place in the league standings. Wade and NC State are trying to respond from a disastrous 41-point road loss to No. 24 Louisville on Monday, while the Hurricanes are riding the high of beating No. 11 UNC earlier in the week. Who will budge on Saturday?

What to know about Miami

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In the first season with Jai Lucas at the helm, the Hurricanes are a massively improved team on a similar trajectory to the Wolfpack. Miami started the season 15-2 with the only losses coming to BYU and Florida before unraveling for a week in conference play. Since then, the Canes have turned things around and won four of their next five games.

During his appearance on the "Wolfpack Weekly" radio show, Wade complimented Lucas and the Hurricanes for establishing their identity as a basketball team. The identity in question is one built around toughness and physicality, traits that helped Miami become the fifth-best offensive rebounding team in the ACC. That is far from a strength for the Wolfpack and could be problematic on Saturday.

Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Canes are led by standout senior forward Malik Reneau, a transfer from Indiana. Reneau has been a revelation for Lucas, boosting his scoring average by over six points all the way to 19.8 points per game. The 6-foot-9 forward shoots 56.1% from the field while hauling in 6.6 rebounds a game. Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson operates as the team's point guard, averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 assists.

Miami prefers racking up points in the paint and inside the 3-point line rather than lighting it up from outside. The Canes' physicality allows them to do that, but it can also leave them vulnerable against a strong 3-point shooting team. Miami is shooting just 30.3% from beyond the arc in league play, while allowing ACC opponents to shoot 36.7% from three, good for 15th in the conference.

How NC State can attack Miami

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on during the first half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State must improve its effort level if it wants a chance to beat the Hurricanes. The lackadaisical start against Louisville led to the blowout loss, as the Wolfpack simply played defense like it was stuck in mud. While Miami doesn't have the same firepower as Louisville did, it can impose its will physically with great effectiveness.

The Wolfpack stood tall against a physical team in Virginia Tech last week, so it has experience against teams like the Hurricanes already. Defensive rebounding will be another important area. If the Pack can limit extra possessions for Miami and take advantage on the other end by knocking down shots consistently, it should be able to stay afloat.

Feb 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Miami turns the ball over 11.4 times a game, something NC State should be able to take advantage of, should the defense play up to standard. The Wolfpack needs to avoid the surprise 3-point shooting performance, as Miami has some candidates who could get hot and bury the home team. Donaldson could be the prime candidate for such a performance, as his 3-point percentage is down by about 4% in 2026.

Saturday's massive matchup gets going at 4 P.M. EST in the Lenovo Center on Saturday, with the broadcast on ESPN2.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE