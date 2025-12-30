Looking at the Quarterback Position for NC State in 2025

RALEIGH — Before the 2025 season got underway, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey walked the walk of a confident young signal caller ready to take major steps as a passer for NC State in his second season. For the most part, Bailey answered the call.

He wasn't the only quarterback to make an impact for the Wolfpack in 2025, as freshman Will Wilson became the team's go-to option in short-yardage situations with his power and speed as a runner. Assuming both quarterbacks are in place for 2026, NC State should be very strong in that spot. However, it's time to look at the performance of the duo in 2025 before moving on.

Snap counts and stats for NC State's quarterbacks

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback Will Wilson (10) makes a touchdown and celebrates with tight end Dante Daniels (87) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Sophomore CJ Bailey - 806 snaps, 3,105 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 89 carries for 215 yards, six rushing touchdowns

Freshman Will Wilson - 53 snaps, 43 carries for 146 yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 16 passing yards, one interception

Assessing the performance of the quarterback duo

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the first game of the season, Bailey showed his improvement as a passer. He showed a willingness to stick in the pocket, which at times was detrimental later in the season, and some serious arm strength. Under offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, his former quarterback coach, his arm strength was unlocked as he fired more and more shots downfield during his sophomore year.

Bailey completed 27 of 53 pass attempts of 20-plus yards and made 10 big-time throws on those plays, according to Pro Football Focus. 11 of his 25 touchdowns came on those deep shots, proving that his arm strength was legitimate. He improved in the intermediate areas as the season rolled on, taking what the defense gave him in key matchups against Georgia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina.

CJ Bailey is MUST SEE TV.



Elite frame, great athleticism, arm elasticity and accuracy, touch, poise, calculated risk-taking, and pocket navigation (5% pressure-to-sack rate is INSANE)



NC State plays tonight. I’d currently take their QB over any QB in the ‘26 or ‘27 class. pic.twitter.com/kOqx7Zm2Py — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 11, 2025

The major issues for Bailey came against significant pressure, both from a situational standpoint and a pass-rush standpoint. As games got out of hand, the young quarterback displayed a tendency to press, with most of his interceptions coming in the team's ugly losses. When Bailey was under siege, he also struggled. There were some sacks both he and Roper would love to have back.

While Bailey was incredibly efficient in the red zone, just as he was as a freshman, the Wolfpack offense found a gem in Wilson. The young quarterback became head coach Dave Doeren's wrecking ball in the red area after the team struggled in the first game. He helped the 13-year coach become more aggressive than ever before, converting 26 first downs, many of which came on fourth downs.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE