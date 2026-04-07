Major Differences in 2026 Spring Camp For NC State

RALEIGH — Throughout March, NC State football returned to its practice fields and began its preparations for the 2026 season. Things were very different for Dave Doeren and his staff this spring compared to a year ago for several unique reasons, but most of them were positive ones.

The Wolfpack had many different newcomers to integrate this season, both from the transfer portal and the recruiting class, but it seemed to go seamlessly in spring camp for Doeren and the coordinators . Continuity and a veteran presence helped NC State feel as though it could be in for a very successful 2026 season, potentially cracking that 10-win mark for the first time under Doeren.

No new coordinators

NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot coaches during a practice. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

During the 2025 offseason, Doeren embarked on a major overhaul of his coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson left the Wolfpack for a head coaching position at Marshall, with DJ Eliot replacing him during the offseason. Doeren elevated quarterback coach Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator to replace Robert Anae after a rough 2024 campaign.

The changes at both coordinator spots meant spring football was a bit of a mess, with two new schemes going in and the entire team learning the new systems. The complete defensive overhaul became even more difficult due to a surplus of injuries, which shortened the roster significantly. That forced Eliot and Doeren to explore the spring transfer portal for players like Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh. With that window gone, NC State adjusted to its new reality in 2026.

NC State offensive coordinator Kurt Roper watches the Wolfpack. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Eliot, Roper and Doeren all explained how much easier things were with the schemes installed this offseason, as there were enough players around from the 2025 season to teach some of the tendencies and points of emphasis on the field where the coaches can't always communicate.

Doeren still finds himself coaching more of the basics than he did before the transfer portal era, but it's been an easier adjustment than anticipated for the veteran head coach. It also seems to be igniting a new fire as he heads into his 14th season, something that became particularly evident when he shot down retirement rumors during the 2025 campaign.

Experienced transfers

NC State WR Joshisa "JoJo" Trader stretches during a practice with the Wolfpack during the spring term. | Photo credit: @joshisathe1 (X)

The other part of spring camp that made coaching easier for Doeren, Eliot and Roper was the fact that many of the transfers the team brought in had extensive experience already. JoJo Trader, Popo Aguirre and Chance Robinson all played for the Miami Hurricanes, contributing to varying degrees to a deep College Football Playoff run. Harvey Dyson also played in the CFP with Tulane.

Translating a playbook to players already accustomed to playing at a very high level is much easier than teaching it to an entirely new group, as the Wolfpack had a year ago. The hope is that those veteran players will help NC State take another step, rather than just maintaining the position they finished in at the end of the 2025 season.