The Major Issue NC State Worked To Fix In Offseason
In 2024, NC State finished with a 6-7 record. A major problem in the team's seven losses was an inability to put opponents away down the stretch.
The offense tended to become stagnant and fall apart at the end of games, putting pressure on a weak defensive unit. Situational football often decides games and Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren realized the team was poor in that aspect of the game.
To solve what Doeren described as 'leaving meat on the bone,' the staff emphasized situational football throughout spring and fall camp in an effort to improve the team's record in one-possession games in 2025.
How did the Wolfpack attack the issue?
During Friday's press conference ahead of the season opener against ECU, Doeren was asked how the team addressed the difficulties in late-game situations and holding leads.
"It's been a huge part of our training camp and spring ball, putting them in the situations. We do it every day. We call it 'situation of the day,' where you're in the last 13 seconds, 18 seconds, 22 seconds ... Different field positions. Need a field goal to win. Need a field goal to tie. Need a touchdown to win. Need a touchdown and a two-point conversion to win," Doeren said.
With another year of experience for a very young offense, it's easy to see improvement in that area based simply on reps.
"Situational football has been massively talked about and overemphasized with this team, and I feel great about where we're at," Doeren said. "Obviously, you got to go do it under the lights now, you know. But the training has been excellent."
Doeren said one way the staff helped coach the players through these issues was by showing them famous end-of-game situations both in college and professional football. Given the preparation and attention, the coach expects his players to feel more comfortable in situations like that in 2025.
The Key Player
For NC State to flip some of those adverse situations it faced a year ago into positives, the solution needs to be Bailey at quarterback. The sophomore became the youngest team captain ever under Doeren.
Bailey's leadership and ability to keep his teammates confident down the stretch could be a major difference in 2025 for the Wolfpack.
