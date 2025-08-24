NC State's History in Openers Under Dave Doeren
Any time a team can start the season with a win helps the momentum moving forward greatly. The fan base believes in the team and it lifts morale within the locker room because the team knows it can win.
Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State dominated openers over the last 12 seasons. Now, the Wolfpack will have a chance to continue its dominance in the opener on Thursday against East Carolina.
Looking back at Doeren's successes helps paint a picture of how the game might go.
Doeren's record in openers
Since taking over the NC State program in 2013, Doeren went 11-1 in the first 12 season openers of his career with the Wolfpack.
- 2024 - Win over W Carolina (38-21)
- 2023 - Win at UConn (24-14)
- 2022 - Win at East Carolina (21-20)
- 2021 - Win over South Florida (45-0)
- 2020 - Win over Wake Forest (45-42) - COVID season
- 2019 - Win over ECU (34-6)
- 2018 - Win over James Madison (24-13)
- 2017 - Loss South Carolina (35-28) - game played at neutral site
- 2016 - Win over William and Mary (48-14)
- 2015 - Win over Troy (49-21)
- 2014 - Win over Georgia Southern (24-23)
- 2013 - Win over Louisiana Tech (40-14)
While fans have been disappointed by some of the final scores of Doeren's openers, the team tends to get the job done in these games. Some of the frustration stems from the strength of the competition NC State faced in the openers in the first 12 seasons of the coach's tenure. The lone SEC opponent, South Carolina, ended in a loss.
The Wolfpack emphasized getting a win to start the season over truly testing itself against the highest echelon of competition. Many programs opt for this route, but Doeren's struggles against ranked competition (8-29 against the AP top 25) frustrate many fans.
The 2025 opener won't offer a significant test in terms of power conference opposition, but the ECU program has been a quality one over the last few years. The Pirates proved they could beat NC State in the Military Bowl, although Doeren and the Wolfpack believe that was an anomaly more than any indication of ECU surpassing the power-conference program.
If NC State wins the game, the team's six-game win streak in season openers will stretch out even further.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.