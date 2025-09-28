Breed Working His Way To Return For NC State
RALEIGH — When Will Wade signed on to be the head coach of the NC State men's basketball team, he didn't come alone. Wade spent the past two seasons leading McNeese State in Louisiana to two of its best years in program history. He capped things off with a first-round upset win over Clemson in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
He brought two players over from his Cowboys team. Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed, two guards, signed on to play with the Wolfpack for the 2025-26 season. Breed played just two games and looked to be one of McNeese's best players before suffering a season-ending injury.
Despite only having Breed for the two games, Wade knew he had some serious talent at guard and was willing to take a risk on his former player bouncing back and being a valuable member of his NC State roster. Breed is ready to prove his coach right.
Joining the Wolfpack
Breed began his collegiate career with Providence, where he carved out a bench role in his three seasons, but never cracked the starting rotation or broke out. He made the move to McNeese, joining Wade. He sat out his first season due to transfer rules, but made his debut in the 2024-25 season. Breed averaged 17.5 points in the two games before his season-ending injury. Two games were enough for Wade to know he had found a real asset.
- "Wade told me, 'Wherever I'm going, I want you to come too,' even when I wasn't working out at the time," Breed said. "I was still doing rehab and he didn't know what would happen to me ... It was kind of easy. I knew I wanted to rock with Wade."
Wade showed tremendous trust in Breed, and the veteran guard wants to repay it by performing at a high level for the Wolfpack.
- "I feel like the recovery process was long, but I worked hard at it. I love basketball, so I want to be on the court," Breed said. "I want to help my team as much as I can, so I gave whatever it took to do that."
Breed practiced with the team on Monday, although the staff was more cautious with him as he works his way back to full strength and speed. The guard ran most of the same drills as his teammates and seemed to have confidence in his knee.
