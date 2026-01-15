Moore, Wolfpack Hit the Road For Midweek Action Once Again

RALEIGH — After splitting its conference games a week ago, NC State women's basketball appears to be back at full strength for another very short road trip. The Wolfpack and coach Wes Moore are set to face in-state rival Wake Forest on Thursday, looking to continue a very strong start to ACC play.

With sophomore guard Zamareya Jones back in the mix and sophomore forward Tilda Trygger starting to take on a larger role within the offense, NC State (12-5, 5-1 ACC) should be in good shape against one of the poorer opponents in the conference. The Demon Deacons (12-6, 2-4 ACC) could still pose a threat, however.

What to expect from Wake Forest

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The deck was stacked against Wake Forest before the season even got started. Head coach Megan Gebbia and the Demon Deacons were picked to finish dead last in the preseason ACC media poll, just one year after a 2-16 run through conference play. While Wake Forest got off to a solid start in non-conference play and already matched its ACC win total from a season ago, things aren't much better.

NC State and Wake Forest already shared three common conference opponents. The Wolfpack went 3-0 against those teams, while the Demon Deacons lost all three games. Wake is led by 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Grace Oliver, who is off to a nice start in the 2025-26 season. She enters the matchup averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) shoots the ball around Colorado Buffaloes's forward Ayianna Johnson (1) and forward Grace Oliver (24) during the third quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oliver and junior guard Mary Carter are the only two members of the Demon Deacons scoring in double figures after the first two months of the season. Wake Forest's offense scores an average of 11 points fewer than NC State's. From a statistical standpoint, the Pack holds a massive advantage.

The Wolfpack perspective

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) grabs a rebound against the Southern California Trojans during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After dealing with a plethora of injuries and illnesses, the Wolfpack appears to be at full strength. A surging Qadence Samuels improved the flow of the offense and the ceiling on that side of the floor, which bodes well moving through the conference season. She posted season-high scoring totals in two of the last three games, finding more of a rhythm and clearer role.

After missing the Clemson loss, Jones returned to form in limited minutes in the program's dominant win over SMU on Sunday. NC State could be in for a similar performance on the road at Wake Forest, but it will need to bring the energy to ensure things don't get ugly.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE