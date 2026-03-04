What Moore Needs From the Wolfpack at the ACC Tournament

RALEIGH — There aren't many coaches in the ACC with more postseason experience than NC State's Wes Moore. The veteran leader of the Wolfpack guided three of his teams to three-straight ACC Tournament titles from 2020 to 2022 before playing in the 2025 championship game against Duke, but coming up short.

Moore's group made the trip south to Duluth, Ga., a new location for the 2026 Ally ACC Tournament, after the event spent nearly two decades in Greensboro, N.C. It will be an adjustment for the Wolfpack, but Moore is the guiding hand NC State might need if it wants to make a run during the conference tournament and ride into March Madness with a little more momentum than expected.

Execution in key areas

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolfpack underachieved compared to the lofty standards set by Moore's past teams. A down year still ended with 20 regular-season wins and a fourth-place finish in the ACC. Now, NC State awaits an opponent in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal, which will be played on Friday. Moore met with members of the media on Monday, sharing what he wanted his team to show during the tournament.

"I think always defending and rebounding," Moore said. "Defending with energy. Flying around. No plays off. No relaxing. You just can't afford to do it this time of year and against this caliber of opponents. Whoever we play, it's going to be somebody really, really good and every possession is critical. We've had moments this year where we've struggled to stay focused, stay on edge, ready to pounce."

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore in action against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While the Wolfpack's defense has been faltering in key moments during the season, the offense often bailed it out down the stretch of games. However, the offense wasn't immune to the same lulls the defense experienced, something Moore knows his team must avoid when the ball is tipped in Duluth on Friday.

"Sharing the ball. We're a lot better when we swing it," Moore said. "We're pretty good in transition and we've got players who are good off the bounce, one-on-one, but you can't fall in love with that and do it every time down. You've got to reverse the ball, swing the ball, get some movement. Make the defense have to go from help to on-the-ball defending."

Mar 27, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore talks with media during an NCAA Tournament practice session at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The most important aspect of tournament success for Moore was not specific to offense or defense, however.

"Rebounding is the most important part of the game," he said. "We've got to limit our opponents to one-and-done and we need to get some second and third looks ourselves. This time of year, you may have a game where you don't shoot well, but you've still got to win if you're going to survive and advance."

