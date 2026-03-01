Moore, Wolfpack Looking to Wrap Up Regular Season With a Win

The postseason looms large on Sunday, as NC State women's basketball needs a win on the road over Pittsburgh to secure a top-four finish in the league standings and earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament in Duluth, Ga. The Wolfpack rides into the Steel City with a two-game win streak, just needing the final victory to wipe the slate clean and prepare for the next part of the season.

Wes Moore's team did just enough to win fairly comfortably over Wake Forest on Thursday, but things are never as easy on the road. Pitt has been one of the worst teams in the conference so far, but NC State can't afford to take any chances Sunday, with the standings quite crowded around the conference.

What to expect from Pitt

Oct 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pitt player Mikayla Johnson answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Pitt comes into the matchup with a 1-16 record in ACC play, with the lone win coming over last-place Boston College over a month earlier in the season. The Panthers weren't expected to be much of a threat in the ACC before the season started, but things have been even worse than anyone could've imagined.

From a personnel standpoint, junior guard Mikayla Johnson is the player who makes the Panthers go, but she won't be able to suit up after missing the last two games. In her stead, freshman guard Theresa Hagans chips in 12.6 points and 3.8 assists each game. She'll handle the brunt of the scoring against the Wolfpack despite her age.

How NC State can finish strong

NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) grabs a rebound between Oklahoma Sooners guard Payton Verhulst (12) and guard Aaliyah Chavez (2) during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitt boasts the second-worst offense in the league since the start of conference play, averaging just 58.4 points per game. On the flipside, the Wolfpack is scoring 78.6 points and will take on a Panther defense allowing opponents to score 80.6 in each game. All signs point to an easy victory for NC State, but finishing the season with some momentum is key for Moore's group.

An ugly win over the Panthers wouldn't instill much confidence in the group before the ACC Tournament gets underway later in the week. Strong individual performances from Zoe Brooks and Khamil Pierre, two players in the mix for ACC honors, are important in order to keep a nice rhythm after nice games against Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore in action against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Assuming the Pack takes care of business with ease, the team will have several days to get ready for its first game in the Peach State. While the ACC Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, the Wolfpack wouldn't play until Friday as the No. 4 seed in the event. However, it needs a win in Sunday's game against the Panthers, which will tip off at 2 P.M. EST.

