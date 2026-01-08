NC State Ace Ryan Marohn Earns Preseason Honors

RALEIGH — With the calendar turning to 2026, the college baseball season is officially right around the corner. NC State is poised for another strong year with a talented mix of newcomers and returners under veteran coach Elliott Avent. As is customary during the preseason period, many outlets have begun releasing their picks for All-American teams.

Junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn became the first Wolfpack player to earn such an honor, getting recognized as a third-team All-American by Perfect Game, per an announcement from the program. Marohn was a major piece in the 2025 starting rotation and returned with hopes of taking things to another level.

How Marohn improved during the offseason

Marohn was a full time starter for the first time in 2025 and will embark on his second full season in that role in 2026. Across 14 starts, the lefty amassed an 8-3 record with a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 91 batters, while walking just 19 in 85.1 innings of work. He will now be one of the key pieces for the Wolfpack. Back in October, Marhon revealed some of the differences between his freshman and sophomore years.

"I was really just trying to get my body better. Every year, just going out there, competing and just working over the winter break is when I've made the most strides going into the season," Marohn said. "Do it again this year, hopefully. Get good results again."

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) starts off the seventh inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The lefty might have elite company in the starting rotation this season. Jacob Dudan spent his first two years with the Wolfpack as the team's top reliever, dominating in that role as a freshman before experiencing some growing pains as a sophomore. After gaining some experience in the renowned Cape Cod League over the summer, Dudan could be an option alongside Marohn.

"I definitely think he could. He did a lot over the summer ... What he did in the Cape, I think he had three or four starts and proved he could start and everything. He pitched a lot for us on Team USA and obviously did really well," Marohn said about Dudan. "... Adding two new pitches, going from four-seam/slider to four-seam/sinker/slider/changeup... I think he could definitely be a very good starter for us this year."

Yeah, Ryan Marohn knew it.



Marohn picks up his fifth strikeout of the day.



T8 | NCSU 3, CU 1 pic.twitter.com/VU54hQsJi1 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 26, 2025

Marohn said he benefited from facing a number of the Wolfpack's talented young hitters during the fall ball scrimmages and practices. He'll look to put that experience into practice when NC State gets its season going in February.

