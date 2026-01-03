NC State Already Looking For Tight End Replacements

RALEIGH — NC State boasted one of the nation's best tight end rooms in 2025. The three seniors, Justin Joly, Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels, all contributed at a high level throughout the 8-5 campaign for the Wolfpack, but at least two of the three are bound for the next level, forcing position coach Gavin Locklear to start rebuilding the impressive room.

With the transfer portal open now, NC State is already kicking the tires on options and has scheduled a visit for one potential replacement at that position. New Mexico State tight end Gavin Harris scheduled a visit to Raleigh next week, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

More on Harris

New Mexico State TE Gavin Harris plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @IanJohnsonAce tells @247Sports.



He had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season. https://t.co/XTiEh4Rmxx pic.twitter.com/6eCIiuRHMT — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 1, 2025

Shortly after New Mexico State finished a 4-8 season, Harris and his agent announced the player's intention to transfer. The Aggie program experienced a meteoric rise in the college football world, shockingly winning 10 games in 2023 under head coach Jerry Kill. Several players from that team, including Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia and standout Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, developed into high-level power conference players after transferring.

While Harris wasn't a member of that team, he joined a program that experienced a complete overhaul of its DNA. He began his collegiate career at Howard before transferring to Central Michigan and New Mexico State in his sophomore and junior seasons. Things began to click in Las Cruces for Harris, who put together his best season in 2025.

I am officially in the transfer portal! Thank you God!



(All-American)

(1st team all conference)

(All academic)

(Top 10 receiving TE all season) pic.twitter.com/TprQWel2Lh — Gavin “G-money” Harris (@GavinHarris_10) January 2, 2026

The junior caught 37 of his 65 targets for 541 yards and a touchdown with the Aggies in 2025. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Harris is a slightly lighter player than Joly was for the Wolfpack, but doesn't have the elite pass-catching ability of NC State's NFL-bound former tight end. Still, when Joly arrived in Raleigh, he was mostly tools without the production to show for it. Harris could be the same.

There is a chance he won't be the only veteran in the room, as Daniels is in the midst of appealing for an extra year of eligibility as a junior college transfer. If he wins and Harris joins the Wolfpack, the room will be fairly strong and experienced, with rising sophomore Preston Douglas offering some depth at the position as well.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris wasn't an elite run-blocker, but did a serviceable job in limited pass protection opportunities. This would make him a logical plug-and-play replacement for Joly and would leave a spot available for someone to replace Hardy, the team's monster run-blocking tight end.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.