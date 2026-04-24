NC State Baseball Poised for Key Conference Series at Virginia Tech

RALEIGH — After dropping two of three in its series against Wake Forest, NC State baseball finds itself in a precarious situation in the back half of the 2026 season. The Pack 9 has an opportunity to turn things around on the road, with a conference road trip on deck against the Virginia Tech Hokies set to start on Friday in Blacksburg.

Things won't be easy for longtime Wolfpack skipper Elliott Avent to navigate, as key losses in the starting rotation remain for NC State. Still, the program needs to make moves to improve its 9-9 record in ACC play against a Quadrant 2 foe, according to the latest RPI update. Winning on the road isn't a simple task, but it's one the Pack needs to be up to this weekend.

Projected pitchers for NC State

NC State left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn watches his team bat from the dugout in the Wolfpack's 4-2 win over Boston College on March 13, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

NC State won't have its ace, junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn , for a second straight week, with the program listing the pitcher as week-to-week after initially being rumored to be resting for the stretch run. The adjusted starting rotation struggled mightily in Winston-Salem, but will presumably remain the same for the Wolfpack.

Friday: Junior RHP Heath Andrews (3-2, 5.97 ERA)

Saturday: Junior LHP Cooper Consiglio (2-3, 5.03 ERA)

Sunday: Freshman LHP Luke Hemric (2-1, 3.58 ERA)

The Pack seems likely to keep the same rotation it had last weekend despite the struggles against the Demon Deacons. There's still significant trust in both Andrews and Consiglio, especially against a far worse-hitting team than the one NC State faced last weekend. Virginia Tech is hitting .267 as a team, the worst mark in the ACC.

How the Wolfpack can attack Virginia Tech

Sherman Johnson (far left) celebrates with his team after hitting a home run in NC State's 7-4 win over UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

NC State's offense needs to be consistent throughout the weekend, especially going against an opponent that struggles to put runs on the board. The Wolfpack has scored 325 runs in the 2026 season, nearly 100 more than Virginia Tech. With a handful of hitters entering the matchup red-hot, particularly freshman outfield Rett Johnson and sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan, the Pack seems to be in a good position to keep things moving in a positive direction offensively.

Home runs have been a major issue for both the Virginia Tech and NC State staff all year long. Each team enters the series with 52 homers allowed, so the long ball figures to be a crucial part of the series. If the Wolfpack can get its sluggers going early in tandem with its small ball approach, it could get some much-needed lopsided victories in Blacksburg.