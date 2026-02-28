NC State Bats Continue to Thrive Under Avent in 2026

RALEIGH — NC State baseball lost the final game of a three-game set with Princeton 1-0, accumulating just three hits in that game. Since that performance, the Wolfpack bats woke up in impressive fashion, scoring 62 runs over the next three games against Richmond, Akron and Sacred Heart, with the 17-4 win over the Pioneers capping off the impressive run.

For head coach Elliott Avent, the early part of the year is all about getting his players ample opportunity to swing the bat and simply play the game of baseball. The 30-year veteran is a strong believer in getting his team reps and with a confident group of hitters, it's becoming easier and easier to make that happen in the non-conference slate.

Confidence at the plate is inevitable

Runs Rule!



That's 62 runs scored over the last three games for the second most over a three-game stretch in program history! pic.twitter.com/MpIc16CM1Q — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

The Wolfpack has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to depth, something that's been difficult to manage because of the limited number of spots on the field on a given day. Still, it's the right problem to have, especially when the offense scores the second-most runs over three games in program history. It also signifies a more confident lineup than in years past.

"Hitting brings confidence," Avent said after the Sacred Heart win. "It's a major thing in life to have confidence. It's a hard thing to build, but it does breed confidence. But we're still trying to figure things out. I thought Mikey Ryan had a big day today. He's been struggling a little bit, getting so many off-speed pitches... And I thought he did a really good job."

NC State Wolfpack players meet on the mound during an eventful first inning against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While some players like Ryan are battling through things, others like second baseman Luke Nixon and fellow infielder Sherman Johnson are flying high at the plate. The collective mindset of the group is impressive, as is the fact that two of the three crooked number games came without Dalton Bargo, the big bat from Tennessee, in the lineup.

"I think the big part about it is that everyone is producing, not just a couple of guys," Nixon said. "I think last year, we got into a lull with just a couple of guys producing. I think this year all of our hitters, all 16 of them, are producing, getting in there, getting at-bats. I think it's really good for the team and for everyone to get some at-bats early and have some confidence."

Luke Nixon hits one on a rope to bring in 2 more! pic.twitter.com/EKePORmUHe — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 27, 2026

The Wolfpack will look to stay hot at the plate in the rest of its weekend series against Sacred Heart, with the Saturday matchup scheduled for 2 P.M. EST on Saturday.

