NC State Women's Basketball Earns Commitment From All-Big 12 Guard

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball went through an up-and-down 2025-26 season, at least for the standard set by longtime coach Wes Moore, one of the most successful leaders in the ACC. Now, the veteran leader of the Wolfpack is working diligently to rebuild the team after losing some critical players in the transfer portal, looking for a new direction strategically.

The Wolfpack secured a commitment from former Colorado guard and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Desiree Wooten out of the transfer portal on Sunday after she visited earlier in the week. Wooten figures to be a starting guard alongside returning star Zoe Brooks, as well as a few other returning pieces in Raleigh. With Wooten in the mix, NC State figures to be a very interesting group, much different than the young Pack that took the court last season.

What to know about Wooten

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) celebrates after her team defeated the Baylor Bears during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Wooten won't solve the Wolfpack's size issues in its backcourt, but she does slide in nicely after the program lost Zamareya Jones to Louisville in the portal early on. At 5-foot-8, she was a productive scorer for the Buffaloes, averaging 13.4 points off the bench. She did her damage in bunches, playing just 26.6 minutes per game. It was enough for her to get her offense and do it efficiently, as she shot 38% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range.

It's clear that Moore wanted another ball-handler to pair with Brooks, but it also signals a change in the way NC State wants to attack next season. Wooten is speedy and can certainly get out and run in transition. With Tilda Trygger also gone via the portal, the Pack figures to be a much smaller group in the 2026-27 season. While it might be different, it could be for the best to change the style of play.

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half of the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The portal process didn't start quickly for NC State, but Moore and his staff took a deliberate approach that has led to quality additions in Wooten and Auburn transfer forward Khady Leye . The program likely isn't done adding players yet, but there isn't an abundance of need with some of the returners on the roster set for larger roles in the coming year.

As things stand, the team has 11 players on the roster, but could still use some frontcourt help. Whether that comes in the form of a high school recruit or another transfer target remains to be seen, but Moore still has a few tricks up his sleeve this offseason to get NC State back where he wants it to be as a program.