NC State Hosting Power Conference Tight End For Visit

RALEIGH — NC State has been busy operating throughout transfer portal season, already bringing in over 10 new players to fill critical holes on the roster before spring camp gets underway. The Wolfpack is all in on building around returning quarterback CJ Bailey, adding a few new wide receivers and offensive linemen to support the talented passer.

The Pack isn't done building up the offense. The program is set to host freshman tight end Vander Ploog from Oregon over the course of the weekend, according to a report from 247Sports. NC State is looking to rebuild one of the nation's most productive tight end rooms on the fly, with Ploog being a potentially massive piece in that process.

More on Ploog and the tight end room

Despite spending his first collegiate season with the Oregon Ducks, Ploog never saw action and utilized a redshirt, so he is set to have four years of eligibility remaining, no matter where he ends up out of the transfer portal. NC State tight end coach Gavin Locklear emerged as a rising star across the country for his work with his position group during the 2025 season.

There certainly seems to be an appeal with Locklear, already drawing FCS Champion tight end Hunter Provience out of the transfer portal earlier in January. With Cody Hardy and Justin Joly on the way out and Dante Daniels also potentially out of eligibility, the Wolfpack could use one more tight end in the room, joining Preston Douglas and Provience.

As a high school player, Ploog had a prolific career with Fullerton Troy High School in Southern California, where he totaled over 2,200 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in three years at the varsity level. His efforts helped him become a four-star prospect, earning him numerous offers from across the country. Eventually, he landed in Eugene, Oregon, but never got the opportunities he was looking for.

While the transfer portal officially closed for entries on Friday night, Ploog and any other players remaining in the portal can visit and enroll over the next few weeks, joining programs during spring football practices and getting up to speed for the 2026 season. There are still numerous players looking for homes in the portal.

Dave Doeren and the NC State front office staff have made a habit of identifying underused high-level recruits and bringing them to Raleigh over the last few seasons. Ploog could be the latest case in that exercise, should he decide to join the Wolfpack.

