Where Could NC State Still Add Offensive Talent?

RALEIGH — NC State has done an impressive job plugging holes in its roster during transfer portal season. With several key offensive players on the way out, the Wolfpack brought in some talent from various areas of the sport, ranging from FCS players to Power Five contributors, with the primary goal of supporting returning star quarterback CJ Bailey.

However, there are always opportunities to improve the roster. While some position groups, like wide receiver and running back, are fairly solidified for the 2026 offense, the Wolfpack could still shore up some other areas on that side of the football with the transfer portal still full of intriguing prospects. Where could the Pack turn next offensively?

The offensive transfers so far

Offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, East Carolina

Wide receiver Victor Snow, Buffalo

Wide receiver Chance Robinson, Miami (Fla.)

Wide receiver Tyran Warren, Alcorn State (FCS)

Tight end Hunter Provience, Montana State (FCS)

Interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, Texas

What NC State could still add

With Cruz and McCrimon on board, NC State should have four of the five starting spots on the offensive line filled fairly comfortably. The Wolfpack could easily roll with returning lineman Rico Jackson for the sake of continuity and trust the development process for the entire group, but it might be prudent for the team to explore adding some additional depth.

Cruz and returner Spike Sowells Jr. are fairly versatile, as Sowells was recruited as a center out of high school and will likely be the starting center in 2026, but played guard during his freshman season. Cruz moved all over the line in his limited reps with the Longhorns. One more depth piece to compete with Jackson for the last spot would give the Pack comfort in the trenches.

NC State had one of the most effective tight end groups in the country in 2025 between Justin Joly, Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels. As it stands, the Wolfpack is losing at least two of those three players, with Daniels awaiting word on his appeal for an additional season as a junior college transfer. The team already added Provience to replace the blocking prowess of Hardy.

A pass-catching tight end might be the next step in continuing Gavin Locklear's ascension as one of the best position coaches in the ACC and even the country. The Wolfpack hosted a few tight ends over the last two weeks and has some high school recruits coming in at that position. Still, a proven pass catcher might take the offense to another level.

