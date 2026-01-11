NC State Just Upgraded Its Pass Rush With Tulane Transfer

RALEIGH — The transfer portal continues to churn, as thousands of players around college football find themselves looking for new homes and quality opportunities in the 2026 season. NC State has been working hard to solidify the roster for the 2026 season, retaining some key players and adding some out of the portal.

The Wolfpack's latest addition is a massive one. Tulane edge rusher Harvey Dyson III committed to NC State on Saturday, according to reports from both 247Sports and On3. He will be an immediate impact player for defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, replacing some of the major pass rush production lost to graduation.

The impact of adding Dyson

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Harvey Dyson III (33) looks to the bench in the second half during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Dyson is a proven pass rusher coming from a program that just made a historic run ot the College Football Playoff, bowing out in the first round. He was highly productive with the Green Wave throughout the 2025 season, helping the team improve drastically defensively in coach Jon Sumrall's final year in New Orleans.

The edge rusher racked up eight sacks, 24 total pressures, two forced fumbles and 36 total tackles in his only season with Tulane. He earned third-team All-Conference honors in the American Conference with the Green Wave. He played three seasons at Texas Tech, never getting the opportunities he was looking for with the Red Raiders. He appeared in 16 games across three seasons with the program in Lubbock.

Tulane all-conference edge Harvey Dyson has committed to NC State, sources tell @mzenitz and I.



Dyson posted 36 tackles, 11.5 TFLs & an AAC-high 8 sacks. Had a 90.4 PFF pass rush grade. Began his career at Texas Tech.https://t.co/6BIwcR1vCH pic.twitter.com/TAoLEQWqi0 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2026

After visiting the campus earlier in the week, Dyson ended up settling on NC State for his return to Power Conference football. The Wolfpack had tremendous success in the transfer portal when searching for pass rush in 2025. Eliot ultimately identified Cian Slone, a linebacker from Utah State, as the prime candidate for the team's JACK linebacker spot.

Slone wasn't nearly as productive as Dyson was before transferring, but quickly established himself as one of the most valuable members of a growing defense that hit its stride down the stretch in 2025. Dyson should slot perfectly into the void left behind by Slone, who exhausted his eligibility after beginning his career at a junior college.

Dyson is reunited with a former teammate at Texas Tech in defensive end Joseph Adedire, who just finished his first season with NC State. If Adedire can build on his flashes of strong play with the Wolfpack in 2025, he and Dyson could form a talented duo in the pass rush during the coming season, replacing the lost production of Slone and defensive end Sabastian Harsh.

The Tulane transfer will have just one season of eligibility remaining, so the Pack will try to squeeze the best out of the talented pass rusher before the end of his collegiate career.

