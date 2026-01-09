NC State Keeps Things Going in the Transfer Portal Market

The transfer portal has college coaches around the country busier than ever. The change to just one window for players to enter the portal has intensified the process even more than before. NC State has been in the mix, reinforcing the roster to prepare for a 2026 season built around rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey.

The majority of the Wolfpack's additions have been offensive players, although the defense needs a lot of work in order to be strong enough to support a talented offense in the 2026 campaign. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, get a rundown on the Wolfpack's defensive transfers from host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett.

What to know about King Mack

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic, center, is sacked by Penn State's King Mack, top, and Amare Campbell during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his staff acquired some Power Conference talent, as Penn State safety King Mack committed to NC State on Thursday. Mack's unorthodox journey through college brings him to the Wolfpack after he bounced between Penn State and Alabama twice in his first three seasons.

Mack played fairly extensively in Penn State’s lost 2025 season, starting in eight games and appearing in 13. Despite entering the year expected to compete for a College Football Playoff bid and a National Championship, the Nittany Lions were a disaster, resulting in the firing of head coach James Franklin. This led to speculation of a mass exodus by players already in the building. Mack was one of the many to hit the portal. He will be an instant-impact player for the Pack.

More on Ondre Evans

The Wolfpack bolstered its secondary Thursday when it added former four-star cornerback Ondre Evans from Georgia. Georgia has been a defensive factory over the last decade, producing numerous stars at the professional level under head coach Kirby Smart. Evans got very little playing time with the Bulldogs after suffering an injury and redshirting his freshman season and then sitting for most of his redshirt freshman Season in 2025.

The Georgia transfer is joining a secondary that found itself decimated by injuries, mostly at the safety position, throughout the 2025 season. The group is expected to lose star cornerback Devon Marshall, who will likely be playing on Sundays next fall after a dominant run through his final season with the Wolfpack. He will have a chance to compete for a spot right out of the gate with the Wolfpack, likely slotting in alongside Brian Nelson II and Jackson Vick.

