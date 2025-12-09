NC State Legend Philip Rivers Officially Back With the Colts

RALEIGH — Former NC State quarterback and legendary NFL signal caller Philip Rivers is making a return to the league this week.

Rivers, who celebrated his 44th birthday Monday, reportedly signed with the Indianapolis Colts to be a part of the team's practice squad as they deal with several injuries under center, according to NFL Network.

The Wolfpack legend went to Indianapolis for a workout and tryout of sorts Monday and will join the Colts ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers should backup rookie quarterback Riley Leonard should the rookie be ready to go by Sunday.

This could be the first time an NFL QB went on a recruiting visit with his son and signed a contract in an 1-day span.



Nov. 29: Visits NC State vs. UNC with 4⭐️ QB Gunner Rivers and 3⭐️ RB Noah Moss

Dec. 9: Signs with Colts.



Life moves fast. Philip Rivers, 44, is a 1-of-1. pic.twitter.com/DGbAfUyNKb — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 9, 2025

The former Wolfpack quarterback recently made an appearance in Raleigh with his son, Gunner, for NC State's rivalry matchup against North Carolina, in which the Wolfpack downed the Tar Heels 42-19. St. Michael already bowed out of their postseason, meaning Rivers has no remaining coaching obligations in 2025 should he decide to rejoin the professional ranks with the Colts.

Gunner, a four-star recruit in the class of 2027, could be an option for NC State's quarterback of the future. However, his father isn't done playing quite yet either. Rivers is returning to the last NFL team he spent time with in Indianapolis, as he played one season with the Colts in 2020 and led them to a postseason berth a year after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement decision.

NEWS: The Colts and Philip Rivers have agreed to a contract after he worked out Monday night, per source. The 44-year-old is back on the Indy practice squad, five seasons after his last NFL action. pic.twitter.com/gEP2LSXzdD — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 9, 2025

Noah Moss, a three-star commit to NC State who played for Rivers at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama alongside Gunner Rivers, was as mystified as everyone else after the development emerged on social media Monday night.

"I'm just as lost as everybody else," Moss wrote on X.

After the signing, reports came out that Rivers has remained in shape during his five-year absence from the NFL. While the 44-year-old might not be the steady hand he was during his prime with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, he could still be a major asset for a Colts team trying to fight its way back into the postseason picture.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rivers remains one of the greatest athletes to ever come through NC State as he passed for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns in his four years with the Wolfpack. He finished his collegiate career with a 30-point win over Kansas in the 2003 Tangerine Bowl, capping off four-straight bowl appearances with a third win in the postseason.

