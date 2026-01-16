NC State Looking To Add Backup For CJ Bailey

RALEIGH — The quarterback position isn't a major area of need for NC State, with news of CJ Bailey's return to the program arriving before the transfer portal opened. However, the Wolfpack did lose a member of the quarterback room, as backup Lex Thomas opted for the portal to search for a more prominent role elsewhere.

While the Pack could roll with rising sophomore Will Wilson, the team still seems to be exploring other options for potential backup reps. That was made clear when news of another visitor to the program came out on Thursday. The Wolfpack is set to host FCS quarterback Carson Camp on Friday, according to a report from 247Sports.

More on Camp and the quarterback room

NC State is expected to host FCS QB transfer Carson Camp for an official visit starting on Friday, according to @MichaelClark247.



Camp completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,794 yards with 14 TDs & 7 INTs last season with Southeastern Louisiana.



Camp has been a bit of a journeyman at the FCS level, playing last season with Southeastern Louisiana. The junior completed 142 passes for 1,794 yards, 14 touchdowns and threw seven interceptions for the Lions. He spent three seasons at South Dakota and two with Sacramento State before ultimately landing with Southeastern Louisiana.

The quarterback got extensive playing time during his second season with South Dakota, posting 2,252 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He only played four games with Sacramento State before taking his talents to the Boot. Camp would presumably be brought in as insurance and for a chance to compete with Wilson as the top backup.

Wilson burst onto the scene in his true freshman season as the team's short-yardage specialist, scoring 10 rushing touchdowns. His four-score performance against UNC was one of the best showings for a freshman in program history, as he dominated the rival Tar Heels in one of NC State's most impressive performances of the 2025 campaign.

As a freshman, Wilson was firmly behind Lex Thomas on the depth chart, although he played more than Thomas because of the packages developed for him in those short-yardage situations. Thomas, the younger brother of Thayer and Drake Thomas, former standouts for the Pack, never got the chance he was looking for as a starting quarterback. Camp appears to be the top option to replace him should he commit to the program.

Dave Doeren and the NC State staff still have time to operate in the transfer portal, but the opportunities to add impact players are running out. Camp would fill a smaller position of need and provide some important comfort on the depth chart.

