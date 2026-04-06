NC State Loses Important Forward to Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State women's basketball suffered an unfortunate loss on Monday, as sophomore forward Tilda Trygger announced her plans to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wolfpack.

The frontcourt talent from Sweden took major steps in her first two seasons with the program, but ultimately chose to pursue other opportunities elsewhere. Trygger averaged 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in her sophomore year.

More on Trygger's departure from NC State

Trygger officially announced her decision to enter the portal on Monday, becoming the third member of the 2025-26 roster to leave. She joined guard Zamareya Jones and center Mallory Collier to form a trio of Wolfpack transfers, all looking for different chances elsewhere. Jones and Trygger both seemed like long-term plans for the Wolfpack staff, especially after getting extensive playing time in their freshman seasons.

“I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for the time we shared and the experiences along the way," Trygger's Instagram post read. "To everyone working around the program, including the managers, trainers and physio staff, thank you for all the effort and support you’ve given me.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) looks to the basket against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“I have learned and grown a lot during my time here at NC State, both on and off the court, and I will take those lessons with me moving forward. Also, being my first two years in the U.S., this experience has meant a lot, and I’ve made memories I will always carry with me. You all will always have a special place in my heart.

“To the fans and everyone who supported me, thank you for showing love from day one. Coming all the way from Sweden, this experience means a great deal to me. After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision, but I’m excited for what’s next and ready for a new opportunity to keep growing as a player and as a person.”

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore on the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images