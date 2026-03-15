NC State Men's Basketball Learns NCAA Tournament Seed

RALEIGH — After a one-year absence and a coaching change, NC State men's basketball is back in the madness. The Wolfpack learned that it will be a No. 11 seed in the First Four round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament after finishing the conference season and ACC Tournament with a 20-13 record.

It took coach Will Wade just one season to get the Wolfpack back into the Big Dance. Wade replaced Kevin Keatts, who led NC State on a remarkable run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament after winning the ACC Tournament to get into the field. That version of the Pack ran all the way to the Final Four. Wade's group entered the season with massive expectations and didn't meet all of them, but still accomplished one of its ultimate goals. NC State will face Texas in a First Four matchup in Dayton.

The relief has arrived

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For a short period, it looked as though NC State might be at risk of missing the NCAA Tournament after it lost six of its final seven regular-season games. The cherry on top was a home loss to Stanford on Senior Day, ending the conference slate with a 4-5 record in the Lenovo Center. That bothered Wade greatly, but the focus shifted to getting one win in the ACC Tournament.

NC State's tournament résumé was strong enough with 19 wins, but a 20th still wasn't enough to avoid a trip to the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday. It will be a Maui Invitational rematch against Texas. That crucial 20th win came in the second round of the ACC Tournament, as Wade trusted senior guard Quadir Copeland to get the job done against Pittsburgh in Charlotte.

Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; A general view of a March Madness logo at center court before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack finally earned that feeling of relief on Sunday when it heard its name called on the Selection Show on CBS. The focus now shifts entirely to preparation, as Wade will try to win an NCAA Tournament game as a lower seed for the second-straight year after leading McNeese State to an upset victory over Clemson in the 2025 Tournament, shortly before accepting his current position.

NC State needs to lean on its tournament experience and trust Wade to navigate through the challenges of March Madness. It will be the coach's eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in his 12 seasons coaching at five different programs. The madness has officially arrived. Will the Wolfpack contribute to making it even crazier than usual?