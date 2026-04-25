What the NC State Women's Basketball Roster Looks Like

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball failed to live up to the lofty standards of its own head coach, veteran leader Wes Moore, during the 2025-26 season. While the Wolfpack still managed to finish fourth in the ACC and win a game in the NCAA Tournament, Moore and some members of his team who stayed during the offseason feel this group has even more potential.

With those key returners back for another season playing for Moore, the roster is starting to come together, even after a slower start to the transfer portal period. If the staff can surround its two stars, Zoe Brooks and Khamil Pierre , with the right pieces, the 21-11 record should look a lot different for the Pack during the 2026-27 season.

Mixing the right ingredients

NC State forward Khamil Pierre brings the ball up during an NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan in March 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Last season, the Wolfpack had many quality ingredients on its roster, but they didn't all mix successfully. The undersized backcourt of Brooks and Zamareya Jones struggled against stiffer defensive teams. Jones is gone, leaving room for more length in the backcourt to pair with Brooks, who plays a small but mighty brand of basketball at 5-foot-10.

As for the frontcourt, Pierre played a significant role offensively as a low-post operator, but her most effective skill is her ability to drive and slash from the wings and elbows rather than working on the block. With Tilda Trygger out of the equation, there will be more room for Pierre to work in the paint from all angles, even with the addition of former Auburn forward Khady Leye .

The roster

As things stand, the Wolfpack has 10 players on the roster.

Name Position Notable Stats/Accolades Zoe Brooks G 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 2X All-ACC First Team Qadence Samuels G 6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB Adelaide Jernigan G Former No. 1 recruit in North Carolina Ky'She Lunan G 4.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 34% 3PT Kamora Pruitt G/W No. 40 recruit (ESPN) Khamil Pierre F 16.7 PTS, 11.9 REB, 52.5% FG, All-ACC First Team Khady Leye F 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB Maddie Cox F 2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 36.8% 3PT Annsley Trivette F Four-star recruit (ESPN) Favour Ossai Chinoye F International recruit

Remaining needs

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolfpack still has some holes on the roster, especially with so many young and unproven players. The hope is that Qadence Samuels can be more effective as a 3-point shooter in her second year at NC State, something the program expected when she transferred in from UConn before the 2025-26 campaign. Still, Moore needs another consistent 3-point shooter to replace Jones' ability from deep.

The frontcourt size remains somewhat underwhelming, especially after losing the 6-foot-6 Trygger to the transfer portal. Adding one more defensive-oriented big should help NC State make up for some of the lost paint presence and rim protection in that area. However, Moore might want his group to be more nimble and versatile in transition than it was during the 2025-26 season, so another smaller wing who can rebound at a high rate might be in the cards.