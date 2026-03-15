NC State March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

With the ACC Tournament wrapped up and Duke crowned as the conference champion, it's officially Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, with NC State eagerly awaiting its fate. The Wolfpack finished its résumé with a 20-13 record and has been a consensus pick by most bracketologists to make the field of 68 teams. All that's left is hearing its name called during the Selection Show.

With the seed finalized, the path through the NCAA Tournament becomes much clearer for the Wolfpack. On the NC State On SI March Madness hub, you can keep track of the tournament schedule, seeding and other storylines that will define the Wolfpack's March.

Selection Sunday

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; General view of an NCAA March Madness logo on sideline seats during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Televisions across Raleigh will be fixed on their local CBS affiliate on Sunday at 6 P.M. EST, eagerly awaiting the fate of NC State men's basketball on the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Even after bowing out of the ACC Tournament in the quarterfinals, the Wolfpack seems to be safely in the field of 64 teams and off the bubble, avoiding a trip to Dayton.

Network: CBS (Paramount+ for Streaming)

Time: 6 P.M. EST

Hosts: Adam Zucker, Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis, Jay Wright

NCAA Tournament Sites and Calendar

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Once the Wolfpack hears its name called on Sunday, the path becomes clearer. Assuming the team avoids the First Four and a trip to Dayton on Tuesday or Wednesday, NC State will begin preparing for the round of 64 at one of eight sites around the country hosting the games. Because the Pack will be toward the back of the at-large selections, it won't get any sort of geographic advantage in the opening round.

First Weekend Site Dates for R64 and R32 KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y. March 19 and 21 Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenvile, S.C. March 19 and 21 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Okla. March 19 and 21 Moda Center, Portland, Ore. March 19 and 21 Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla. March 20 and 22 Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa. March 20 and 22 Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif. March 20 and 22 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo. March 20 and 22

*will be added to NC State's location on Selection Sunday

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) pressured by Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If the Wolfpack makes a run through the first two rounds, it would play at one of four regional sites in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the NCAA Tournament. With the event broken up into West, Midwest, South and East regions, it's unclear where the Pack will end up.

West Regional: SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Midwest Regional: United Center, Chicago, Ill.

South Regional: Toyota Center, Houston, Tex.

East Regional: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

*will be added to NC State's site if it advances through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament

Seeding and Opponents

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NC State will learn its seed and opponent on Selection Sunday during the Selection Show. This story will be updated with more information during the show and throughout the tournament.

Pre-Selection Stories

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives past NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the Cards win over the Wolfpack 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. Conwell finished with 31 points. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State's March Madness résumé: HERE