NC State Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Areas of Need

RALEIGH — As soon as Monday's National Championship game between Michigan and Connecticut comes to an end, the first phase of the 2026-27 season starts, as the transfer portal opens on April 7. Hundreds of players around the country will jump into the portal, looking for new homes for the next part of their college basketball journeys.

NC State and first-year head coach Justin Gainey will be heavily in the mix once the portal opens, with the expectation being that a complete roster overhaul is coming for the Wolfpack. That makes the areas of need widespread, with varying degrees of importance in each section of the roster. There are additional questions about the retention of certain players that could change the areas of need as well.

Versatile frontcourt pieces

Tennessee associate basketball coach Justin Gainey tells players to sub in during an NCAA college basketball game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A major issue for NC State in the one year under Will Wade was the complete dearth of frontcourt depth and positional size at the four and five spots in the starting five. Ven-Allen Lubin offered the Wolfpack a very productive option, but stood only 6-foot-9. Gainey is coming from a Tennessee program known for its frontcourt depth, including a 2025-26 roster that included three players of 6-foot-10 or taller.

The expectation around the sport is that the Wolfpack won't be the only team on the hunt for frontcourt depth, including one centerpiece big man. Several talented forwards and centers with high upside have already announced their intention to transfer, which could turn things into a bit of an arms race in the portal.

Justin Gainey's teams will be built on TOUGHNESS 😤 @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/TX2zJPeaWc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 1, 2026

Positional size in the frontcourt should help NC State make massive defensive improvements after a dismal season on that end of the court. Gainey's first Wolfpack roster will likely be predicated on defense first, with the scoring being dependent heavily on whether Paul McNeil decides to return.

Rebounding and rim protection were major points of emphasis for athletic director Boo Corrigan during the coaching search before landing on Gainey. Expect the new head coach to follow those orders quickly. The frontcourt should be the priority.

A true point guard

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

To go along with the frontcourt rebuild, NC State needs a facilitator to pull the strings on the offense, while also offering a smaller option defensively who can exhibit Gainey's toughness identity for the program on that end. In other words, Gainey needs a player like himself on the Wolfpack to help glue everything together in the backcourt.

Wade's goal was to bring in a younger point guard, with Deron Rippey Jr. being a target as a recruit before he committed to Duke. Gainey might look for someone with more experience at that position, perhaps looking for his next Zakai Zeigler, the longtime standout point guard at Tennessee under Gainey and Rick Barnes.

Complimentary shooters

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If McNeil chooses to leave in the transfer portal or to take his talents to the NBA Draft process, then NC State needs to immediately look for shooters capable of recreating some of his production. That could be one primary scorer with Power Conference experience, or it could be a cadre of shooters capable of mixing in with bigger lineups to provide scoring punch.

The Wolfpack won't be nearly as dependent on the 3-point shot under Gainey as it was in Wade's only season in Raleigh, but there still needs to be some sort of perimeter threat on the roster. Several guards capable of filling this role have already announced their intention to transfer, but it's unclear whether Gainey and his staff would have interest in any of them.