Why Paul McNeil Must Be a Retention Priority For Gainey

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey arrived at NC State on Tuesday before being introduced on Wednesday, but the process of building for the upcoming season began as soon as he knew he was the pick for the job. The first-year coach is splitting his time between assembling his first staff and identifying potential transfer targets and retention targets.

There is one player from the 2025-26 roster that makes more sense than anyone else for Gainey to retain: shooting guard Paul McNeil . The North Carolina native stuck around through one coaching change and blossomed into a much stronger player under Will Wade in the last season, rising through the ranks as one of the best 3-point shooters in the ACC after riding the bench as a freshman.

What makes McNeil so important?

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) shoots the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

McNeil has the kind of scoring ceiling that a team can be built around. As a sophomore under Wade's tutelage, he averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting a blistering 42.7% from 3-point range that included 105 makes from beyond the arc. He tied a single-season record for most made triples in significantly fewer games than DJ Horne did to set the original record during the 2024 Final Four run.

The shooting numbers go deeper than the surface, as McNeil's confidence only grew throughout the season. That was a testament to a fierce work ethic, something that earned him major support and trust from the coaching staff during his sophomore season. Gainey plans to build the Wolfpack into a family, having played for NC State from 1996 to 2000, something that might appeal on a different level to a North Carolina native like McNeil.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) runs onto the court before the first half of the game against Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There might be a sense of unfinished business at NC State for the talented guard. McNeil dreamed of lifting banners in his home state after a prolific high school career, something Gainey might be able to help him do should he stay in the building. There are external factors that might point McNeil in other directions, particularly to the NBA, as his ceiling is high enough to be a valuable NBA player.

Over the last few seasons, there's been a shift in the pros looking for players with elite specialized skills. McNeil's 3-point shooting might appeal directly to one NBA organization enough that they'd take a chance on him late in the first round or early in the second round if he played his cards right. However, he might also benefit greatly from another year at the collegiate level, growing different parts of his game under Gainey, who has produced several talented guards throughout his career.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McNeil offers Gainey a valuable bridge to the fan base, which grew to love the sharpshooting guard during his sophomore season after several heroic performances. While the new head coach already seems to be winning the Wolfpack community over with his connections to the school, keeping McNeil would help him reach a new level of trust before even coaching a game.