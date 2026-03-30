NC State Hires Justin Gainey as Next Men’s Basketball Coach

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey is coming home. NC State reportedly hired Tennessee’s associate head coach, making him the 22nd head coach in program history on Monday. The move brings Gainey back to the program he played for from 1996 to 2000 under Herb Sendek.

When Will Wade made the shocking decision to depart NC State after just one season leading the men’s basketball program, athletic director Boo Corrigan immediately began the search for someone he believed would be loyal to the identity of the Wolfpack. Gainey ultimately fit that mold. Corrigan and his search team embarked on a marathon trip around the country, interviewing three candidates, including Gainey.

What to know about Gainey

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey points during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gainey has two decades of coaching experience, stretching back to a stint at NC State as an administrative coordinator under Sidney Lowe, the last Wolfpack coach who also played for the program. He also worked as the director of operations for a year before beginning his journey as an assistant at Elon.

Over the next few seasons, Gainey bounced around, quietly working his way up the coaching ranks. After spending the 2017-18 season with former NC State coach Herb Sendek at Santa Clara, Gainey got his first shot at a high-major, joining Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona, spending two seasons in Tucson, Ariz.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes with assistant coaches Justin Gainey and Rod Clark during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After spending the 2020-21 season at Marquette as the associate head coach, he ended up getting an offer from Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Since 2021, Gainey has been in lock-step with Barnes, earning a glowing recommendation from the veteran coach of the Volunteers on Saturday when the media asked Barnes about Gainey’s NC State candidacy.

"If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach," Barnes said. "Because he's ready not just for NC State, he's ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee or any school in the country."

Moving quickly

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wade’s resignation and departure took place on Thursday. That set up a tight timeline for NC State to find the next leader of its men’s basketball program. Corrigan and Wade’s representatives negotiated a reported $4 million buyout and immediately moved on from the brief and controversial era.

The initial top target for NC State was Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, but he backed out of the process on Sunday during Tennessee’s Elite Eight game. That opened things up fully for Gainey, who, by all accounts, interviewed very well when Corrigan and the Wolfpack power brokers spoke with him on Saturday .

With Schertz out, sources believe Tennessee associate head coach and former NC State guard Justin Gainey is the frontrunner now. Was told yesterday Gainey would take the job if offered. #NCState https://t.co/3Vk4ANRQis — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) March 29, 2026

Once the Volunteers’ season came to an end in the Elite Eight, Corrigan and the Wolfpack moved quickly to lock down Gainey as the next men’s basketball coach in Raleigh. More details about Gainey’s contract and introductory press conference are expected soon.