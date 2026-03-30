NC State Hires Justin Gainey as Next Men’s Basketball Coach
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RALEIGH — Justin Gainey is coming home. NC State reportedly hired Tennessee’s associate head coach, making him the 22nd head coach in program history on Monday. The move brings Gainey back to the program he played for from 1996 to 2000 under Herb Sendek.
When Will Wade made the shocking decision to depart NC State after just one season leading the men’s basketball program, athletic director Boo Corrigan immediately began the search for someone he believed would be loyal to the identity of the Wolfpack. Gainey ultimately fit that mold. Corrigan and his search team embarked on a marathon trip around the country, interviewing three candidates, including Gainey.
What to know about Gainey
Gainey has two decades of coaching experience, stretching back to a stint at NC State as an administrative coordinator under Sidney Lowe, the last Wolfpack coach who also played for the program. He also worked as the director of operations for a year before beginning his journey as an assistant at Elon.
Over the next few seasons, Gainey bounced around, quietly working his way up the coaching ranks. After spending the 2017-18 season with former NC State coach Herb Sendek at Santa Clara, Gainey got his first shot at a high-major, joining Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona, spending two seasons in Tucson, Ariz.
After spending the 2020-21 season at Marquette as the associate head coach, he ended up getting an offer from Rick Barnes at Tennessee. Since 2021, Gainey has been in lock-step with Barnes, earning a glowing recommendation from the veteran coach of the Volunteers on Saturday when the media asked Barnes about Gainey’s NC State candidacy.
"If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach," Barnes said. "Because he's ready not just for NC State, he's ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee or any school in the country."
Moving quickly
Wade’s resignation and departure took place on Thursday. That set up a tight timeline for NC State to find the next leader of its men’s basketball program. Corrigan and Wade’s representatives negotiated a reported $4 million buyout and immediately moved on from the brief and controversial era.
The initial top target for NC State was Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, but he backed out of the process on Sunday during Tennessee’s Elite Eight game. That opened things up fully for Gainey, who, by all accounts, interviewed very well when Corrigan and the Wolfpack power brokers spoke with him on Saturday.
Once the Volunteers’ season came to an end in the Elite Eight, Corrigan and the Wolfpack moved quickly to lock down Gainey as the next men’s basketball coach in Raleigh. More details about Gainey’s contract and introductory press conference are expected soon.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker