Boo Corrigan Addresses Will Wade's NC State Exit

RALEIGH — The news of Will Wade's departure from NC State after just one season as the men's basketball coach rocked the Wolfpack community. Athletic director Boo Corrigan addressed the media following the official news of Wade's move to LSU on Thursday, laying out what happened over the last few days and where NC State will go from here.

Corrigan didn't pull many punches when discussing the coach he brought in with the purpose of uplifting Wolfpack men's basketball to a point it hadn't been at since the days of Jim Valvano or Norm Sloan. The athletic director provided his timeline of events, as well as his reaction to the news that Wade was bolting after his many bold proclamations for the future of the Pack.

The timeline

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The situation escalated fast and furiously. Going back to the ACC Tournament, Corrigan believed Wade put the LSU rumors to rest when he stated he wanted to "win big at NC State," but those turned out to be shallow promises. The athletic director offered a window into what transpired over the last 48 hours in regards to meeting with Wade.

"There were a number of different conversations that had occurred over the past year involving our program, involving everything else in the landscape of college sports, including Tuesday evening for two hours to talk about the entire program and scheduling and the players and staff and everything that goes into that," Corrigan said. "There was no reason for me in my job not to believe the words that I was hearing coming back to me from Coach Wade."

According to Corrigan, there was no strong indication that Wade was going to leave after the lengthy conversation on Tuesday, but the rumors persisted. However, the rumors started to turn into more fire than smoke, prompting the NC State athletic department to engage in more conversations with Wade. The resignation finally came on Wednesday morning. By Thursday, it was official. Wade was gone.

"As I came into work. Again, you're aware of rumor and innuendo, but I don't know if you all know this or not, but the internet has a lot of rumors and innuendo on it," Corrigan said. "As we looked at that, it became apparent that this could be a potential outcome and at that point in time, we engaged in conversations.

The email

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Tuesday conversations were productive from Corrigan's point of view. Wade still seemed committed to NC State at that point, but there were more nefarious forces at play from Baton Rouge, quietly wooing the coach back to a program that fired him four years ago.

"We talked about everything in the program and what we can do ... We talked about last year's team and who was going to be back," Corrigan explained. "I asked him what he needed. What do we need to be competitive? From there, as far as a resignation letter, it was an email that we received from his agent in talking to his agent."

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Corrigan last spoke to Wade at noon on Wednesday. The athletic director was asked about his reaction to receiving an email with his letter of resignation rather than a face-to-face meeting, something Wade went out of his way to do when NC State was courting him for the job a year ago.

"I'm a handshake guy, you know?" Corrigan said. "I'd rather shake someone's hand and say, 'Are we good? Are you staying? Are we good on the numbers? Are we good on everything?'... So yeah, sure I would've. It would have meant more to me, but I'm kind of a dinosaur in some respects for what's going on today. That maybe was the most efficient way to do it ... We were not going to come forward with a press conference until we knew exactly what the situation was."

Backroom dealings?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade in the closing moments during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time in the last year that LSU has engaged in some clumsy courtship of a head coach already employed by another program. The school made waves when Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry got involved in hiring Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss, which sparked a vitriolic reaction on a nationwide scale after rumors of backchannel communication and deceit defined the process. Corrigan was asked if he thought Wade had talked to LSU before the end of NC State's season.

"I think that’s a question you need to ask LSU, and you need to ask coach Wade. I've got my own thoughts on where we are," the Wolfpack AD said. "I know that the number of times we had conversations about the job, including one time where it was, ‘Do we need to talk about this?’ and the answer was no. ... After the NCAA Tournament, there was another confirmation (From Wade)."

Not for soft people

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most telling part of Corrigan's lengthy press conference was the opening line. The athletic director could've started things more officially, but he offered a message to the NC State community instead.

“I think Philip Rivers said it in thinking about who we are and what we are, the Wolfpack ain’t for soft people," Corrigan said. "We’re going to go find a coach that agrees and understands who we are and what we are. For the past seven years, we’ve built a culture in the athletic department based on trust and accountability. We’ve got coaches that want to be at NC State. They want to be a part of who we are and what we are and represent this great university.”