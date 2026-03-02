NC State Rolls Over Pitt in Regular Season Finale

While the run through the regular season was full of ups and downs, NC State women's basketball salvaged a down year and still managed to finish in the top four of the ACC standings with an emphatic road victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Wolfpack jumped on a lowly Pitt squad already eliminated from postseason contention, winning the game 93-53.

The Panthers showed very little resistance to a red-hot Wolfpack offense, while the road team took advantage of a discombobulated Pitt squad that turned the ball over 15 times in the first half alone. The game included some massive individual performances for the Pack, with both players likely to be in the mix for some All-ACC honors over the next few weeks.

How NC State got the win

March Gladness has commenced 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QA3KhBiNnP — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 1, 2026

NC State quickly established itself in the game, embarking on a 16-2 run over the first four-plus minutes in the first quarter. From that point on, it was a series of similar runs that ballooned the lead to as many as 52 points over Pitt, which failed to get any traction on either end of the floor. The 43 points scored by the Panthers marked a new season-low allowed by the Wolfpack.

The 17 steals recorded by the Wolfpack marked a season high as well, with junior guard Qadence Samuels coming up with five of them. Samuels was just one of the remarkable individual performers for the Wolfpack in the victory, with her contributions also including 11 points and six rebounds. She buried 2-of-4 attempts from 3-point range.

20 DOUBLE DOUBLES 😮‍💨@KhamilPierre becomes the third player in school history to earn 20 double-doubles in a season and first since 2008! pic.twitter.com/cDWQZMxEkV — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 1, 2026

The first of the primary two standouts was junior forward Khamil Pierre, who notched her 20th double-double of the season, adding her name to the NC State history books as the third member of the program to reach that number in just one year. Pierre chipped in with 16 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Her double-double came in the first half, as the Wolfpack was simply that dominant.

Junior guard Zoe Brooks joined Pierre in the onslaught on the offensive end, scoring 20 points while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. Brooks made an impact all over, hauling in four rebounds while dishing out five assists. It was yet another remarkable performance in a season full of them for Brooks, who will enter the ACC Tournament playing some of her best basketball to date.

The standard 🫡 pic.twitter.com/XJYZG13lT8 — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 1, 2026

The win secured the 11th-straight 20-win season for the program. Coach Wes Moore squeezed just enough out of this young group to get there, salvaging what could've been a far rockier season just two years removed from a run to the Final Four. Following the team's win over Wake Forest on Thursday, Moore talked about wiping the slate clean after the Pitt game.

NC State's first chance in the new portion of the season won't come until Friday, March 6, as the Wolfpack will face the winner of a matchup between No. 13 Miami/No. 12 Stanford and No. 5 Notre Dame in Duluth, Ga.

