NC State Rookies Make Statement in Home Opener

RALEIGH — After starting the season with a pair of wins in the Puerto Rico Challenge, NC State returned to the friendly confines of Doak Field for its home opener, a midweek affair against the Winthrop Eagles. While the overcast clouds did not allow the full vibe of spring baseball to be soaked up, the debut of a pair of talented freshmen certainly sparked some excitement.

Left fielder Rett Johnson and left-handed pitcher Luke Hemric both found ways to make an impact in the Wolfpack's 7-3 victory over Winthrop. Each member of the duo had a shining moment that made head coach Elliott Avent proud and confident in their ability to help the team move throughout the rest of the long season, still very much in its infancy.

Hemric handles the moment

Took the W out of Winthrop and put it in WOLFPACK. pic.twitter.com/3L0gQI2ZLT — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 18, 2026

Avent wasted no time throwing Hemric into the heat of battle. The lefty inherited two runners with just one out, taking over for Heath Andrews. After walking the first batter he faced in his collegiate career, he settled in for what became a monster debut appearance. He never let the moment get to him.

"When they called my name, I definitely flipped a switch a little bit," Hemric said. "I got way more locked in. You've just always got to be ready, even if you're in the dugout, they might tell you to go down there and get hot."

What a spot for the freshman!



Luke Hemric, in his first appearance for the Wolfpack, gets his first two collegiate strikeouts, including this one with the bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/DvNd9H3zod — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 18, 2026

After the opening walk, Hemric struck out back-to-back batters, escaping the bases-loaded jam without conceding a run. He lasted 2.1 innings, striking out three and walking three. One of his strikeouts required a challenge from Avent to prevent the runner from taking the base after it appeared as though Hemric hit him. When the call was overturned, Hemric struck him out on the first pitch, waving him to the dugout. It was a more demonstrative moment than many expected from the young arm.

"I was probably more excited than him," Johnson said. "He's my roommate, so it's just a great feeling... Feels great to see."

Johnson described Hemric as a fairly laid-back guy in the living situation, so he was shocked to see Hemric so fired up after the strikeout.

Stellar defense in left field for Johnson

Just your typical 763 double play. pic.twitter.com/9odsGjiSgC — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 18, 2026

While Johnson was hitless in his first game in the Wolfpack lineup, he still found a way to make a name for himself in his debut. The small but speedy outfielder took off after Grant McGuire smacked a ball to left-center that looked like a surefire double. Johnson trekked all the way to the warning track, hauling it in for a catch. He unloaded toward the infield, trying for a double play with a perfect relay. Sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan made the play, rewarding Johnson.

"I blacked out," Johnson said, chuckling. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I just caught it and threw it wherever I needed to and it worked out. Trusted my guys."

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE