NC State's Standout Basketball Players for Week 15

RALEIGH — Both NC State basketball programs played through eventful weeks, with the men's team dominating in-state rival North Carolina on Tuesday. In contrast, the women's team struggled on the road against No. 9 Duke before recovering with a critical Sunday win over Syracuse. Each program had a player who stood out from the rest, performing well at a key juncture in the season.

For Wes Moore's team, junior forward Khamil Pierre continued to hit her stride at the right time of year, proving herself as the most valuable player for Wolfpack women's basketball in her team's two games. On the men's side of things, several players performed well against the Tar Heels, but freshman guard Matt Able tallied another career-high scoring night on Tuesday.

Pierre putting things together at the right time

In two games for the Wolfpack during Week 15, Pierre led her team in scoring in both tilts. She scored 49 points, recording her 18th double-double with her 15-rebound, 25-point effort against the Orange on Sunday. Pierre's surging play is coming at the right time for Moore and the rest of the Wolfpack, as they are scratching and clawing for a top four finish in the ACC to get a double by in the ACC Tournament. Ball movement made the difference against the Orange.

"Coach really emphasized that the games we'd been losing, we've been low on the assists numbers and we haven't been moving the ball and we went back to playing one-on-one," she said. "Clearly, he was right. As soon as we started moving the ball, we had multiple people in double-digit points. Looks were easier. It just felt easier. For me personally, it wasn't as much pounding."

After the two games of the week, Pierre is leading the Pack in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.8 points and 11.8 boards.

Able keeps improving

After setting a new career high with 17 points against Miami two weeks ago, Able continued to progress as the games got bigger and bigger. The freshman guard saved his best outing for the Wolfpack's biggest rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Able shot the lights out and helped the rest of the Pack guards overpower the visiting backcourt.

Able finished the game with 19 points, burying five of his seven attempts from 3-point range, tying a career-high in made threes. Will Wade and the rest of his staff can only hope that the freshman can continue to build on performances like the one against the Tar Heels as the Wolfpack speeds toward March.

