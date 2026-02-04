NC State Shifts Coaching Staff Roles for 2026 Season

RALEIGH — Roster construction and recruiting dominated the offseason for NC State football, as the Wolfpack staff worked tirelessly to retain key players like quarterback CJ Bailey, as well as fill crucial holes in the depth chart with the portal and the incoming recruiting class. However, the staff itself needed to make some changes as well.

The Wolfpack announced some changes to the structure of the coaching staff on Monday. While none of the key position coaches or coordinators exited the program or were fired, head coach Dave Doeren shifted some of the roles of various members of his staff to help create more attention on areas with issues, while also increasing the chances of stronger development.

Who shifted roles for the 2026 season?

The first significant change came in the trenches. 40-year coaching veteran Charley Wiles moved from his role as the team's defensive line coach to a role as the director of high school relations for the Wolfpack. Wiles is set to replace Henry Trevathan, the previous coach in that role, who held that position for over a decade. Instead of replacing Wiles from the outside, Doeren did something unique.

NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot is set to take over coaching the defensive ends and the unique JACK linebacker position, while remaining in his primary role as the coordinator alongside co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren. Eliot's work with Cian Slone and Tra Thomas in 2025 was a major part of the success the defense had down the stretch against some tough ACC competition.

"I'm very thankful that Charley will continue to be an important part of our program because he is a great mentor to many people - both players and coaches," Doeren said in a statement released by the program. "He's never met a stranger and has so many connections throughout college football. I know he will excel in his new role."

As for coaching the defensive tackles and nose guards, a key position within NC State's defensive scheme, Elisha Shaw will take on more responsibility and directly lead that group of players, essentially acting as a co-defensive line coach with Eliot. Splitting the role up allowed Doeren to keep the changing roles in-house just one season after undergoing a major staff overhaul on both sides of the football.

Isaiah Moore, a former standout linebacker for the Wolfpack who came on as a quality control coach for the defense in 2025, is set to take over as the team's inside linebackers coach for the 2026 season. The former captain of the Pack is a member of the program's long line of accomplished linebackers, playing alongside Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas while with NC State.

"Isaiah has blood in the bricks here at NC State and helped build our culture," Doeren said in his release. "He did a great job working alongside DJ with our linebackers last year, and he has a very promising future ahead as a coach. I'm very proud of him and excited about watching him continue to grow."

