NC State Takes On Memphis: Gasparilla Bowl Live Thread

The final day of the 2025 NC State football season has arrived, as the Wolfpack is set to take on Memphis in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida. After winning three of the last four games, the Wolfpack finished the season 7-5, earning a bid to a postseason bowl game.

Despite the turbulent season from an injury standpoint and some off-field tragedies, NC State found a way to persevere and still finished the season strongly. The Pack earned the right, at least according to head coach Dave Doeren, to take on the Memphis Tigers in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl.

Memphis enters the bout with an 8-4 record. The Tigers were firmly in the mix for a potential trip to the College Football Playoff, but lost their final three games. Their coach, Ryan Silverfield, bolted for the opening on Arkansas, leaving Reggie Howard to lead Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Wolfpack. The Tigers will attempt to extend a four-bowl win streak in Tampa.

NC State hasn't won a bowl since the 2017 Sun Bowl. While many programs around the country don't place the same emphasis on non-CFP bowl games anymore, the Wolfpack doesn't feel the same way. Follow along right here for updates throughout the Gasparilla Bowl and find out if the Pack can end that lengthy bowl drought.

