NC State Tight End Justin Joly Goes to Denver in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

RALEIGH — NC State football has its next Pack Pro, as the program's former tight end Justin Joly was selected No. 152 overall in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos on Day 3. Joly became the first member of the 2026 draft class from NC State, but is unlikely to be the last Wolfpack player to be selected during the festivities.

In two seasons with the program, Joly made an enormous impact on the program's reputation at the tight end position. He helped position coach Gavin Locklear create one of the most successful tight end rooms in the country, while also turning NC State into a destination for future players at that position, as they saw his development in just two years.

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass, past Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joly became the first NC State tight end to be selected in the NFL draft since Anthony Hill was picked in the fourth round by the Houston Texans in 2009. Joly joined Mahlon Williams, Lin Dawson, Todd Harrison, T.J. Williams and Hill as the only players at the position drafted out for the Wolfpack.

What Joly meant to NC State

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Joly arrived at NC State for the final two seasons of his collegiate career after starting at UConn. The talented tight end flew under the radar as a recruit out of Iona Preparatory in Brewster, N.Y., ultimately committing to the Huskies after scoring 22 high school touchdowns. The talent was immediately obvious when he made it to Connecticut, where he made an impact as a freshman and sophomore.

After racking up 828 yards between his freshman and sophomore years at UConn, he chose to pursue a larger role with a Power Conference program. His performance against NC State in 2023 caught the eye of the Wolfpack, where he transferred before the 2024 season, earning an opportunity to compete in the ACC.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Upon joining the Wolfpack, it was clear that Joly would thrive in the system under former offensive coordinator Robert Anae. During his first season with the team, he racked up 43 receptions, 661 yards and four touchdown receptions. He finished with the most receiving yards on the team, beating out standout wide receiver K.C. Concepcion, who transferred to Texas A&M for the 2025 season before being selected 24th overall by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Joly's leadership of the tight end room during the 2025 offseason helped the program develop one of the most productive position groups in the country by the time the season ended. Joly finished his senior year with 49 receptions, 489 receiving yards and a team-high seven touchdown catches despite missing one game, the upset win over Georgia Tech.