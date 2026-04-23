NC State's Justin Joly Credits Basketball for Key Part of His Game

RALEIGH — While NC State football pushes ahead toward the 2026 season, many of the players from the 2025 roster are in the midst of NFL Draft season, with the ceremonies starting Thursday. Not many Wolfpack players are expected to be selected over the next three days, but the few that are proved themselves as some of the strongest players on the team a year ago.

Tight end Justin Joly walked away as one of the most successful tight ends in program history despite playing just two seasons with NC State after starting his collegiate career at UConn. Joly's exploits on the football field were lauded for two years in Raleigh, but some of his success as a pass catcher actually stemmed from his work in another sport: basketball.

Tight end or slashing wing?

NC State TE Justin Joly is a former basketball player and explains how it’s benefited him as a TE:



“Jump up in the air. Time the rock correctly, and catch it with a full frame instead of catching it on one side. It feels like catching a rebound or a putback, basically.” 🏀🏈💪 pic.twitter.com/FRsTfGVRe5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 22, 2026

During his pre-draft process , Joly showed his athleticism and pass-catching ability during position drills and some physical testing at the NC State Pro Day and the NFL Scouting Combine. One of the traits that makes him draftable is his ability to come down with contested catches, using his 6-foot-3, 241-pound body to move defenders out of the way and lasso footballs from the air.

Growing up, Joly didn't just play football. He also honed his athletic talents on the basketball court, something he believes helped in his development as a tight end. During an interview with Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report, the tight end opened up about his background as a basketball player and how it helped him find different ways to impact football games.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

“Jump up in the air. Time the rock correctly, and catch it with a full frame instead of catching it on one side. It feels like catching a rebound or a putback, basically," Joly told Schultz on the podcast.

While he might not be built like a power forward, Joly certainly has the leaping ability to emulate one if he ever plays pickup around Raleigh or with his future NFL teammates. Tight end often proves to be a landing spot for former college basketball players who take their talents to the gridiron. Mo Alie-Cox, a long-time tight end for the Indianapolis Colts, played as an undersized forward for Shaka Smart and former NC State coach Will Wade at VCU.

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass, past Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joly played a massive role in one of the most successful tight end rooms in the nation during the 2025 season, catching seven touchdown passes in 12 games. He walked away from the Wolfpack with 11 scores and 1,150 yards on 92 receptions. His NFL journey likely won't start on the first day of the draft, but the tight end will certainly hear his name called in the next three days.