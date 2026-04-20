Ranking Every NC State Player Expected to in the 2026 NFL Draft

RALEIGH — While NC State works hard to prepare for the 2026 season, several members of last season's roster wait around campus for the 2026 NFL Draft, which could make or break their futures as football players.

The Wolfpack is expected to have three players in the mix to be drafted on April 23, when the festivities kick off in Pittsburgh. NC State has a long tradition of producing underrated NFL talents on both offense and defense, especially since Dave Doeren took over the program 13 seasons ago. How do the three prospects rank before the clock starts ticking on Thursday?

No. 3: EDGE/OLB Cian Slone

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Cian Slone played just one season at the Power Conference level at NC State. He made it count, thriving in first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot's new scheme in Raleigh after transferring in the spring from Utah State. Slone rose from JUCO player to quality contributor in the ACC over a lengthy collegiate career, but his final season put him on the radar of some talent evaluators.

At Pro Day, Slone turned out to be one of the Wolfpack's biggest surprises, crushing his physical testing and even some of his positional drills. His positional versatility and nose for the football should help him be a pick in the last round of the NFL Draft.

No. 2: DT Brandon Cleveland

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout four seasons at NC State, Brandon Cleveland displayed massive amounts of growth on and off the football field. By his senior year, he was a crucial member of the defensive line and made up for some of the depth issues the group had in the 2025 season. Against the run, Cleveland became a monster, plugging holes with his 6-foot-2, 322-pound frame.

There's enough tape for Cleveland to be drafted at some point over the weekend, especially with such a need for rotational nose tackles in the NFL currently. However, Cleveland has a work ethic that could take him beyond being just a rotation player.

No. 1: TE Justin Joly

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's not much left to say about the impact Justin Joly had at NC State. The UConn transfer arrived and instantly became one of the key cogs in the passing game for the Wolfpack. His pre-draft process wasn't perfect, but Joly still seems like a lock to be a second-day pick, entering the draft as one of the best tight ends in the class.

Joly met with several NFL teams over the last month and seems to have the attention of a few with his personality and tape. His efforts at NC State helped the program develop a reputation as a tight end factory, as the Pack had the most productive position group in the country during the 2025 season, with Joly being a major piece in that puzzle.