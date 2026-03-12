NC State vs Virginia Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways the Wolfpack Can Beat the Cavaliers

CHARLOTTE — After knocking the Pittsburgh Panthers out during Wednesday's second-round matchup, NC State is back in action on Thursday, set to face the second-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Two regular-season bouts between the Wolfpack and the 'Hoos did not favor the Pack. In fact, they were fairly ugly losses in both Raleigh and Charlottesville.

Flipping the script won't be easy for the Wolfpack, but stranger things have happened in March over the years. Will Wade is still looking for his first win against Virginia coach Ryan Odom since they both joined the ACC this season, each on a mission to turn things around at their historic new programs. What can the Wolfpack do to beat the Cavaliers?

Knock down shots

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To shock Virginia, the Wolfpack must lean into its identity even more than ever, being a strong jump-shooting team that likes to play in shootouts. The Cavaliers suffocated NC State in the first two matchups, forcing them off the perimeter right into the fire of the strong shot-blockers roaming the paint. The simplest solution to those issues came from NC State sophomore guard Paul McNeil.

"We missed a bunch of shots we're supposed to hit," he said. "This time, we're playing basketball in March. ... We hit our shots, we're going to be fine."

Mar 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom gestures from the bench against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On the road against the 'Hoos, the Wolfpack shot just 9-for-33 from 3-point range. The numbers were even worse back at the Lenovo Center earlier in the season, with NC State knocking down just 5-of-20 shots from deep. Improving those numbers and knocking down the limited number of open attempts from beyond the arc could make the difference in the game, especially if Virginia is cold on the other end.

McNeil was one of the lone members of the NC State roster to have success in the two earlier matchups. Getting him going figures to be a strong strategy for the Wolfpack, as his gravity as a shooter should help the rest of the team get more room to operate.

Make up ground 'in the wash'

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts to a score during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wade and some of his players indicated that the way Virginia wins games is by winning "in the wash," making the right plays in the right moments with hustle and physicality. That's an area that's proven problematic throughout most of the season for the Wolfpack all year long. Changing that completely is an impossible task, but limiting the Cavalier opportunities in the wash could flip the script.

NC State needs to limit its own turnovers and come down with defensive rebounds, limiting the number of possessions Virginia has to balloon a lead and put the game out of reach. Staying attached or within 10 points in the first half will give the Wolfpack hope and potentially make Virginia a little tighter. The best way to do that is to come out with more edge than the 'Hoos.

Foul trouble

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts to a score during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the Feb. 24 matchup in Charlottesville, Virginia's oversized frontcourt completely obliterated the Wolfpack in its attempts to drive and create any offensive traction in the paint. The Cavaliers blocked 12 shots in the game, with freshman center Johann Grünloh swatting eight shots on his own. It was a product of Virginia's frenetic perimeter defense, running the Pack away from the arc.

NC State had more success getting to the free-throw line in the second-round win over Pittsburgh, earning trips to the stripe for 27 attempts. Getting one or both of the Virginia bigs into trouble in the fouling department could be the key to securing an upset victory and a trip to the ACC Tournament semifinal.