NC State WBB Braces for Road Battle at Notre Dame

NC State women's basketball took a full week away from the action after a three-game week to start February. Wes Moore and the Wolfpack are back in action on Sunday, hitting the road for the second-straight game, this time against Notre Dame, another team battling to stay in the upper half of the ACC standings.

The Wolfpack (17-7, 10-3 ACC) suffered a disappointing loss to UNC, but responded with back-to-back wins, bringing a two-game win streak into South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish (15-9, 7-6 ACC) are a talented bunch, but haven't had the season they were looking for, facing a similar situation to the Pack.

What to expect from Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo reacts after a foul call during an NCAA women's basketball game against Virginia Tech at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, February 5, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame's success, or lack thereof, depends entirely on junior guard Hannah Hidalgo on a game-to-game basis. Hidalgo is easily one of the most talented players in the nation, earning the preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. She's lived up to the billing for the most part, averaging 24.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. She also adds 5.4 steals per game.

The issue is the fact Notre Dame doesn't have much beyond Hidalgo. Senior guard Cassandre Prosper adds 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and could pose problems with her ability to stretch the floor at 6-foot-3. Nine other players combine to contribute what Prosper and Hidalgo provide in the scoring column for the Irish.

Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivy looks on in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Niele Ivy's group ranks in the bottom half of the ACC defensively, giving up 66.1 points per game. That's a nearly identical defensive number to the Wolfpack, which gives up 66 points on average. Offensively, the team's are fairly even, ranking second and third in the conference in scoring output.

Keys for the Wolfpack

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) calls for a time out against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After the poor effort against UNC, the Wolfpack slowly climbed its way back into quality offensive performances against Florida State and Virginia Tech. Getting junior guard Zoe Brooks back on track against Virginia Tech was a key development for NC State, as she scored 25 points in a dominant win for the Pack. She'll need to put up similar numbers against Notre Dame to keep pace with Hidalgo's offensive prowess. Brooks scored 33 points in an epic win over the Irish in the 2024-25 season.

Junior forward Khamil Pierre should have an advantage inside against the Fighting Irish. As the Wolfpack's leading scorer, much of the offensive success runs through the talented forward, but her rebounding could play a major factor against a Notre Dame side that struggles to collect boards.

Sunday's game tips off on ESPN at 4 P.M. EST.

